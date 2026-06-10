San Antonio Senator Asks Zohran Mamdani to Get “Folks Under Control” After Attack on Spurs Fans

The NYPD’s evaluation of a high-risk disruption was unfortunately correct. There was crowd trouble after the New York Knicks’ 115-111 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It quickly became one of the biggest stories of the night, almost overshadowing the game and the complexities involved with the arrival of President Donald Trump.

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Democrat State Senator from San Antonio, Roland Gutierrez, joined his voice on X on Tuesday to condemn the attack.

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“What’s going on right now in New York is out of control,” he said. “So, Mayor Mamdani, I would appreciate that you do anything in your power to get your police, to get your people in check. Because it’s one thing to be a fan, it’s another thing to be a criminal. And assaulting young men and young women who have Spurs shirts is unacceptable. And you need to get your cops in the right direction here because something is wrong.”

“We don’t do this to your people, we’re not going to do this to your people,” he continued. “You people in New York, you know, we have to understand that we have a common love and that’s basketball and sportsmanship and all those things. But beating the sh** out of the people … that’s not part of this game. These folks went up there to enjoy themselves, just like your folks come down here to enjoy themselves. I get it. But violence has no place in this country. … but we need to be more peaceful with each other. These young men that are going around beating people up in New York, it needs to stop.”

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After the final buzzer at Madison Square Garden, thousands of fans poured into the streets around Midtown Manhattan and the city-sponsored watch party at Bryant Park. While most fans left peacefully, several incidents escalated into fights, vandalism, and clashes with police.

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According to the NYPD, 21 people were taken into custody and eight people were arrested on criminal charges. Furthermore, 13 others received criminal summons, as five NYPD officers suffered injuries. Police reported fans throwing objects, fighting in the streets, blocking traffic, and refusing orders to disperse. The situation was made more complicated because security around Madison Square Garden had already been heightened due to the attendance of President Trump, forcing many fans to gather at Bryant Park rather than their usual postgame locations.

Social media videos and eyewitness reports showed several confrontations involving Spurs supporters. Some clips appeared to show Knicks fans surrounding Spurs fans, ripping Spurs jerseys, and verbally harassing visitors after the loss. One particularly viral moment involved fans burning a Spurs jersey associated with Victor Wembanyama.

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Wembanyama, who was heckled before the game started, called it “unacceptable.” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had previously urged fans to celebrate responsibly. After the disturbances, city officials confirmed that enhanced security measures would be used going forward. Despite the chaos, the city indicated it still planned to hold additional public watch parties for Game 4.

Mayor Mamdani Disagrees With Violent Knicks Fans

Mayor Mamdani watched his beloved Knicks lose for the first time in 13 games on home court. He responded on X to Knicks celebrity fan Ben Stiller, who called on his fellow fans to “show respect” to their rival after the loss.

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“Couldn’t agree more,” Mamdani tweeted. “We’ll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans. Knicks in 5.”

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Reuters [US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; The motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Madison Square Garden ahead of Game Three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Eduardo Munoz-Reuters via Imagn Images

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The series now stands at 2-1 in favor of the Knicks after San Antonio’s Game 3 win. Game 4 is scheduled for June 10 at Madison Square Garden. And while President Trump’s absence for Game 4 has been confirmed, security is expected to remain extremely tight.