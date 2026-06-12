San Antonio Sheriff Calls Out NYC’s Effort to Protect Victor Wembanyama as He Promises “Red Carpet” Welcome for Knicks

Kill ’em with kindness, San Antonio said. The city is welcoming their home team back with support and encouragement, hoping the San Antonio Spurs bounce back in the must-win Game 5 and beyond. Of course, there’s more reason to be tense as the series shifts back to San Antonio after Spurs fans in New York were brutally attacked across four days and even Victor Wembanyama became a target of the city. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is the latest Texas official openly condemning NYC’s security failures for Spurs players and fans. While some would assume Spurs nation is waiting to exact vengeance, Sheriff Salazar promised the opposite.

Following a series of highly volatile post-game incidents in Manhattan, including viral footage of Wembanyama being hit with an egg, the Texas law enforcement held a press conference to address the safety measures for Game 5 at Frost Bank Center. Before the Knicks team arrive in the city, Salazar declared his agency will go “above and beyond” to safeguard players and traveling fans ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

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“We’re doing something differently here than what I’ve seen done in New York,” Sheriff Salazar stated unequivocally. “You know, for example with regard to the Knicks, here we’re actually escorting the Knicks from where they’re staying to the facility and then back up there with their family members as well. So a lot of preparation goes into that, a lot of logistics go into that, but it’s something we feel is necessary to do to maintain not just public safety, but in the interest of these folks who are coming here just to play a game, they’re professional athletes.”

He implied that his department has learned from NYPD’s mistakes and taking extra measures to ensure the safety of both Knicks and Spurs players. “We’re going above and beyond doing that. Looking at what was done, I really wish more effort had been put out to do the same thing.”

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Despite NYPD’s best efforts, raucous Knicks fans overwhelmed the city’s resources. Fans camped outside the Spurs hotel after Game 3 to hurl expletives and make it difficult for the players to leave for the next game. After the Spurs returned to the hotel from the Game 4 loss, crowds behind barricades and police presence waited for them. A video from a different angle showed that the cops reacted harshly to the person who threw an egg at Wemby but the video ended without revealing much.

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Salazar plans to do things differently. He reminded basketball fans that it is a game and should not warrant felony behavior.

He concluded by assuring the Knicks and they’re supporters they will get a warm San Antonio welcome. “We’re going to do what San Antonio does, we’re going to take care of our Spurs, we’re going to take care of any opposing teams that come, and again, we’re gonna roll out the red carpet for all Knicks fans that come out to the game.”

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Salazar made a point to contrast his department’s proactive strategy with the chaotic scenes that took place in New York, where fans swarmed the Spurs’ team hotel and rioters vandalized Midtown Manhattan.

Incidents with Victor Wembanyama’s and Spurs’ fans caused concern in San Antonio

Unlike the situations during Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, things took a drastic turn in New York. Knicks fans reacted horribly to their team losing Game 3 by assaulting anyone in a Spurs jersey. Several social media videos showed the attacks. One was left with a bloody face and the Twitch streamer, Kanel Joseph ended his live abruptly when a Knicks fan attacked him. It was bad enough that Underdog took it upon themselves to protect Spurs fans.

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It was no better even after the Knicks won Game 4. The celebration turned to riots with mobs attacking taxis and even ripping off traffic signs.

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The NYPD had previously limited watch parties near Madison Square Garden, which did little to prevent brawls when the Knicks were winning in San Antonio. The city implemented a ‘frozen zone’ around the MSG area to ensure maximum safety during President Donald Trump’s attendance at Game 3. The same restrictions were enforced during Game 4 even without the presidential guest.

While the dust is still settling in the Big Apple, official records say a total of 56 arrests were made. 41 of them were released with court summons. However, NYPD is still on the hunt for several suspects who left a Spurs fan with facial lacerations while ripping his Wemby jersey off.

While some on the Spurs faction want to even the score, most of San Antonio is taking the high road. The BCSO is prepared and taking unprecedented measures at the county-owned Frost Bank Center to protect the NBA players and their loved ones. Salazar confirmed that the arena area will face an increase of mounted patrols, eye-in-the-sky drone units, and undercover details for fans’ safety.

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While San Antonio watch parties have remained mostly orderly, local police remain highly vigilant due to a very fresh tragedy. A 17-year-old Spurs fan passed away after falling from a moving vehicle during San Antonio’s famous honking celebration for Spurs winning against OKC.

Salazar urged the home crowd to channel their intense sports energy responsibly and cheer for their team. “Hope everybody is going to be mature adults and realize that look, this is a game,” Salazar implored. “At the end of the day it’s just a game. There’s nothing worth assaulting somebody, hurting somebody and possibly picking up a criminal charge on. For the community, look, definitely be proud of your home team.”

Here’s hoping his message reaches the right people.