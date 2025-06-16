Spurs Advised Against Kevin Durant Trade Despite Big Incentive for Suns Star

Kevin Durant to the San Antonio Spurs? That question has taken hold of the NBA world during the off-season after a report by Athlon Sports reporter Zachary Rainey revealed that Durant’s camp was ‘eyeing’ Victor Wembanyama’s squad as his next home. Despite the hype that Wemby brought to the team after being drafted back in 2023, he, along with Chris Paul, haven’t been enough to bring the Spurs back to a championship-contending level. Therefore, why not make another attempt at the playoffs with one of the remaining star veterans in the modern NBA? Unfortunately, not everyone is in support of the trade, since they believe the Spurs can do much better with patience.

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo recently touched base on the Kevin Durant trade rumors. The hosts highlighted that, at the moment, the Spurs have the 2nd pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Several media sources have already speculated that the 2nd pick will be Dylan Harper, the former point guard /shooting guard for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team. Bill Simmons believes that Harper should be considered the Spurs’ next “franchise guard”, since “He looks like he’s a combination of Kate Cunningham and Jalen Brunson, and I don’t even know what else but he’s a really unique, awesome athlete. He’s herky jerky, um, he’s crafty. There’s stuff he’s doing at age 19”.

With Harper at their side, the team won’t have to worry about getting someone of Kevin Durant’s potential.

“Maybe the move is to just take Harper, move away from Fox, not do the Durant trade, and maybe our window isn’t right now. Maybe our window is like 3-4 years from now, when Wemby’s 24-25. When this kid has been in the league a couple years. (Stephon) Castle’s come up” said Bill Simmons. “Maybe we could kind of emulate what OKC has, and build up through this nucleus. Why are we trading any assets for Durant now? We’re not going to win the title. It just makes me…. I don’t think Fox and Harper make sense together. I don’t get it”.

Being the son of Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper, Dylan Harper is already a big name coming into the league. More than that, however, he is a more appealing pick thanks to the 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists he averaged in 29 games (started in 28) with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Described as a 6’6” southpaw combo guard, he averaged 6.7-13.8 (48.4%) field goals, 1.7-5.2 (33.3%) 3-pointers, and 4.3-5.8 (75.0%) free throws. As highlighted by ‘Pounding the Rock’ reporter Mateo Mayorga, he is known for staying calm under pressure and taking the big shots late.

Nov 6, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Having a ball handler like him is a strength, since he reportedly can be a transition threat and a third option to run screen rolls with Victor Wembanyama and other players. Wemby’s size, along with his catch radius and mobility, will allow Dylan Harper to pass more easily and accumulate some assists. On the defensive front, his reportedly good foot speed and a 6’10 wingspan can come in handy.

Getting Kevin Durant will prove costly to the San Antonio Spurs. The player currently has a 4-year, $194.219 million contract. For the next season, which will be the last before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Durant is set to earn $54.7 million. The amount is only set to go up with a new contract. The Spurs had spent around $162.81 million on salaries. This was the 4th least amount spent on salaries during the 2024-25 season, an act which kept the team below the Luxury Tax limit. Therefore, adding someone like Durant will restrict their chances of building the team up with more trade acquisitions.

This is unfortunate news for Kevin Durant. After all, along with pairing up with someone like Victor Wembanyama, being acquired by the Spurs would allow him to also gain a great monetary benefit.

NBA Insider reveals Kevin Durant joining Spurs would provide ‘Tax-Free’ incentive on his pay: “Huge advantage for the stars”

All NBA fans would certainly be in awe and feel a tinge of jealousy whenever they get to hear just how much an NBA player makes, right? Even one of the lowest-paid NBA players of the 2024-25 season, Tyler Smith, earns a yearly salary of $1,157,153, while the highest-paid players on his team, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, made around $48.788 million this season. However, a player does not get the entirety of that amount. Just like a common man, their pay is also subject to tax, depending on their state of residence and where they earn their income, i.e., play games. For Kevin Durant, playing in San Antonio means that at least one portion of his income won’t have to go to the government for the remainder of his NBA career.

According to Ryen Russillo, there is “no state income tax in Texas”. Bill Simmons was certainly baffled upon hearing this. Russillo continued by revealing that “Oh yeah, huge advantage for the Stars”.

As highlighted by ‘VettaFi Advisor Perspectives’, the State Income Tax Rate varies depending on where one lives. As a player for the Boston Celtics (Massachusetts), the State Income Tax Rate is 5.00% on the first $1 million in income, 9% on income above $1 million (aka the “millionaire’s tax”). For Milwaukee Bucks (Wisconsin) players, the rate is up to approximately 7.65% under a progressive tax system, which means the rate increases with income. With Federal and other taxes already having a major impact on a player’s salary, even a little relief would go a long way towards affecting a player’s net worth.

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.

However, Kevin Durant might not want to run to the Spurs just for the tax relief. After all, his current net worth stands at $101.4 million. His main purpose would be to join a championship-contending team. In the end, it will be interesting to watch whether the Spurs choose to rely on the veteran or a new draft pick.