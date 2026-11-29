In a potential Western Conference Finals preview, the Spurs pulled off an impressive 20-point comeback to edge the Lakers 99–96. While San Antonio earned praise for the rally, Gilbert Arenas came away questioning its defense. He believes the Spurs’ decision to switch to zone coverage exposed a flaw in their approach.

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His argument centered on one first-half possession, when the Lakers exploited a defensive mismatch to stretch their lead to 20.

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“You know, Spurs are scared of this team man-to-man because we’ve never really seen them play zone before,” Arenas said on his show, The Arenas Network, reviewing Friday night’s Spurs-Lakers NBA Cup game.

He paused the clip at a sequence involving Colin Sexton around the 5th minute mark of the second quarter.

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The play began with Luka Doncic bringing the ball up against Stephon Castle. Collin Sexton came up to set a screen, prompting a switch, and Doncic handed the ball to Sexton.

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That left Sexton isolated against Devin Vassell in the middle of the floor near the basket.

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Spurs’ defenders had spread out in a zone, while Matisse Thybulle’s position in the corner drew Victor Wembanyama away from the rim. With the paint open, Sexton spun past Vassell and hit a close-range turnaround jumper, pushing the Lakers’ lead to 45–25.

Arenas viewed the possession as evidence that the Lakers had made the Spurs uncomfortable enough to move away from their usual man-to-man defense. But the Lakers’ early success did not tell the whole story.

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The Lakers had used screens to pull Wembanyama away from the basket, creating driving lanes for Doncic and other ball-handlers. In man-to-man coverage, a switch could leave the Spurs’ center defending on the perimeter.

A zone, by contrast, allowed Wembanyama to stay closer to the paint and protect the rim.

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That adjustment became more effective after halftime.

The Spurs held the Lakers to 34.5% shooting in the second half, forced 20 turnovers and limited Doncic as they erased the deficit. Wembanyama finished with four steals, two blocks and 16 rebounds, including nine on the defensive end.

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The second-half turnaround sliced Arenas’ framing of the zone as a sign of fear.

Moreover, Arenas reacted to that stretch in real time when he said the Spurs were ‘scared’. It seemed like he used a dramatic way to describe how difficult the Lakers were to contain one-on-one. And not a conclusive statement.

The Spurs’ change in coverage helped address the very problem the Lakers had created: drawing Wembanyama away from the basket and opening the lane.

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The Spurs still had to execute on both ends to complete the comeback, but the defensive adjustment was central to their recovery. Arenas’ criticism focused on the first-half possession; the final result showed how quickly a tactical response could change the game.