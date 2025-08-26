Spurs Become Instant Winner in 5-Team Trade Idea That Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks

Despite recent reports from league sources claiming that Giannis will remain in Milwaukee “valuing continuity and family comfort”, the speculation about the ‘Greek Freak’ has not died down. Even reporter Andy Bailey wrote, “With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long-term future with the Milwaukee Bucks still feeling a little tenuous, we’re here to imagine what the storm might look like.” In light of this, Bailey recently put out a trade proposal that saw Giannis heading to the New York Knicks. Giannis’s transfer to Madison Square Garden would bolster the Knicks squad, but it would provide an edge to the San Antonio Spurs, too.

Andy Bailey’s report highlighted a 5-team trade proposal that would involve the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat, and the Utah Jazz. To make the proposal a reality and make ‘The Greek Freak’ a part of the Knicks, the Spurs will have to do their part and lose Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick. In exchange, the team would receive Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz.

This isn’t the first time that Lauri Markkanen was linked with Victor Wembanyama and co. Sports Illustrated reporter Ryan Shea had previously proposed sending the forward/center to the Spurs as part of a 3-team trade involving the Toronto Raptors. His reasoning for highlighting this trade was that by acquiring Markkanen, the Spurs “create a high-scoring all-star trio, including De’Aaron Fox, Wemby, and Lauri”.

As Air Alamo highlighted, the Spurs plan to build a title contender around Victor Wembanyama. In light of this, the team is also remaining “intentional” about not burning through the collection of draft assets too quickly. A Markkanen acquisition would cost 3 players, but only an additional 2 draft picks.

Lauri Markkanen’s offensive stats aren’t on par with those of Giannis, but his game is described as being “a bit more complementary to Victor Wembanyama’s”. He averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in his previous season with the Utah Jazz, which was a downgrade from his previous season’s performance. However, as Andy Bailey stated, “Having him as an outlet for the two-man game of Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox would instantly give the Spurs a dynamic offense”. It would raise their position as a title contender.

The success of this Spurs acquisition ultimately depends on the New York Knicks making a potential move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, because the Knicks will lose Karl-Anthony Towns. We don’t know whether a trade deal would go the same way as Andy Bailey proposed. However, if an NBA reporter is to be believed, then the team has positioned itself to at least make an attempt for an acquisition.

Dan Favale Credits Knicks’ Extension Delays To Giannis Antetokounmpo Related Strategy

A few days ago, ‘Daily Knicks’ Dan Favale touched base on the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent moves. He speculated that, by waiving and stretching Damian Lillard, the team left a “$22.5 million dead-money hit on their books for the next half-decade”. He did not believe that the team is trying to be title threats, and is “instead trying to buy time”. This makes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reportedly got frustrated with the Bucks’ performance over the last few years, prime for a trade in the middle of a season. From the looks of it, the Knicks have positioned themselves perfectly to avail this opportunity.

As Dan Favale reported, “It is no accident the Knicks extended Mikal Bridges on a deal that can still be moved this season. Nor is it a coincidence that they haven’t even broached a Karl-Anthony Towns extension. Heck, the absence of Mitchell Robinson extension negotiations speaks volumes, too. He may be most valuable to New York as an expiring contract headed into the trade deadline. The Knicks are clearly hot on Giannis’ trail. Granted, this is far from an exclusive club. And without a first-round pick to trade until next summer, New York needs all the help it can get”.

Even Andy Bailey’s proposal stated that, to get Giannis, the Knicks will have to lose Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Kolek, a 2026 first-round pick (via Washington), a 2030 first-round pick swap (for Milwaukee), a 2032 first-round pick swap (for Milwaukee), and three second-round picks. It is no secret that the Knicks weren’t happy with Towns’ performance in the team’s 2025 postseason run. Concerns were reportedly raised about the Center’s poor defensive habits, and worry that he didn’t get how important it was to stay connected on that end of the floor.

A trade proposal for Giannis could reportedly be made more appealing by ensuring the draft capital that was theoretically received for Karl-Anthony Towns would be redirected to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks’ burden would be reduced, and they would part ways with the players they had concerns about.

