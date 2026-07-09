Spurs Broadcaster Jacob Tobey Out Amid Alleged Affair With San Antonio Player’s Sister: Report

The San Antonio Spurs, just weeks after reaching the Finals for the first time since 2014, are trending on social media, and not for the right reasons. Jacob Tobey has reportedly been removed as the team’s lead play-by-play announcer following serious allegations made by his longtime girlfriend.

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Tobey’s girlfriend accused him of cheating on her with the sister of a current Spurs player. As reported by Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, Tobey will not return to his role.

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The Spurs organization and Tobey have not immediately commented on the controversy, which began earlier this week when a series of posts exposed what was claimed to be an affair.

Among the posts that circulated online was one that read: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters.”

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The posts quickly went viral across social media before they were deleted. Following the allegations, Tobey’s former girlfriend reportedly thanked supporters for the messages she received after the posts gained widespread attention. Reports also stated that Tobey removed multiple Instagram posts after the controversy.

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Multiple reports identified the woman as Loren Waters, who is reportedly the sister of former Spurs guard Lindy Waters III. Waters himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing. However, the alleged relationship reportedly raised concerns because it involved a team employee and the immediate family member of a player.

Imago Credit: Yahoo

The latest controversy is not the first off-court issue to draw unwanted attention to the Spurs organization. In October 2022, former Spurs lottery pick Joshua Primo was waived unexpectedly before a separate controversy emerged.

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Former Spurs sports psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit alleging that Primo had exposed himself to her during one of their therapy sessions. Cauthen also alleged that the Spurs failed to address her complaints despite being informed multiple times. Primo admitted to “exposing myself” but maintained that the exposures were unintentional and related to a mental health issue. The lawsuit was later settled confidentially.

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As the situation continues to unfold, the Spurs will likely look to turn their attention back to the upcoming NBA season. The organization has not commented publicly on the matter, and any further developments are expected to come in the weeks ahead.

What’s Next for Tobey and the Spurs?

No official reason has been announced by the Spurs regarding Tobey’s removal. However, Front Office Sports reported that Tobey is out following the viral allegations.

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Before this controversy, Tobey had become one of the NBA’s fastest-rising broadcasters. He had served as the Spurs’ television play-by-play announcer since 2024. Before that, he worked as a broadcaster at Denver’s 9NEWS, handled play-by-play duties for Fox Sports, and was named by Front Office Sports as one of the industry’s rising young play-by-play broadcasters in 2025.

Front Office Sports also noted that the Spurs’ television job is now considered one of the most attractive in NBA broadcasting. The team is coming off an NBA Finals appearance, where it lost to the Knicks 4-1, and features a young core led by “future face of the league” Victor Wembanyama, alongside Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.