Spurs’ Devin Vassell Reveals Teammate’s Frustration Over Game time Amid Questions Over De’Aaron Fox’s Role

Essentials Inside The Story A revealing Devin Vassell admission sheds new light on Dylan Harper's rookie season.

One controversial Finals moment intensified scrutiny around De'Aaron Fox.

San Antonio faces a difficult question after Harper's postseason breakout.

In San Antonio, patience has long been part of the process. Tony Parker once endured Gregg Popovich’s famously demanding coaching before becoming a franchise cornerstone, while Manu Ginobili accepted a bench role despite possessing All-Star talent. The Spurs have built championships on asking young players to wait their turn.

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That philosophy was tested throughout the 2026 NBA Finals. As Dylan Harper emerged as one of San Antonio’s most reliable performers against the Knicks, questions grew louder about whether the rookie’s role was still too limited. Following Game 5, those questions no longer came only from the outside. Vassell revealed that Harper had been frustrated with both his playing time and role throughout the season.

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“Dylan, I think we all knew he was talented,” Vassell said to the media on Saturday. “I don’t know anybody of it. If anybody knew he was this talented, probably besides himself, you know he was upset with playing time and different roles that he was in, but what we needed him most, he stepped up, and we have a star in the making.”

Harper himself had publicly embraced the situation for much of the season. “We’re No. 2 in the West. To me, we’re the best team in the NBA,” Harper said earlier this year when asked about his reserve role. “Any rookie, regardless of what role you’re in, should want to come here.” However, Vassell’s comments offered a rare glimpse into the frustration that existed behind the scenes as Harper waited for larger opportunities.

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Harper’s breakout performance did not come out of nowhere. Despite being the No. 2 overall pick, he spent most of his rookie season leading the second unit and started only four regular-season games. According to Vassell, that role was not always easy for the 20-year-old to accept.

Harper’s emergence naturally shifted attention toward Fox. As the rookie’s production increased, the veteran guard endured one of the toughest stretches of his postseason run while managing the effects of a high ankle sprain.

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The backlash intensified after Game 4, when the Spurs blew a historic 29-point lead against the Knicks. Fox was heavily criticized for a late-game sequence that many analysts viewed as a poor decision and a major contributor to San Antonio’s collapse.

With 11.1 seconds remaining and San Antonio protecting a one-point lead, Fox elected to attack the rim rather than force New York to foul. OG Anunoby chased down the play for a block before the Knicks completed the comeback on the ensuing possession. After the game, Fox defended the decision.

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“I tried to get a layup to get up three. Force them to need a three, and OG made a good block,” Fox said. “I just thought I’d be able to outrun him.”

Imago Mar 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De’aaron Fox (4) look back up the court in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

By Game 5, the criticism reached the point where multiple media personalities suggested reducing Fox’s role. Fox finished the championship-clinching loss shooting just 3-for-15 from the field and scoring only seven points as New York completed a 4-1 series victory.

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One of the loudest critics was Charles Barkley. During the Game 5 broadcast, Barkley argued that San Antonio should prioritize production over hierarchy. “Mitch has got to go with Castle and Harper. He got to take Fox out of the game,” Barkley said. “You can’t be worrying about people’s feelings out here.”

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Johnson never wavered in his support of Fox. “People have their opinions. I don’t care,” Johnson said before Game 5. “De’Aaron Fox will have the basketball in his hands at the end of the game tomorrow.”

The Spurs coach doubled down on that stance when discussing public criticism surrounding the team. “I think I’ve been fired 212 times, and we’ve traded Fox 72 times,” Johnson said. “But we still have to show up and play tomorrow.”

Wembanyama also publicly backed Fox despite the criticism. “It’s not even a question. That’s his identity. The trust is complete. We know he’s as reliable as they get,” Wembanyama said after the series.

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Harper’s Finals performance fueled much of the debate. In the deciding Game 5 loss, the rookie scored a team-high 25 points and was one of San Antonio’s few consistent offensive threats.

The rookie averaged 18.0 points per game during the series, the highest Finals scoring average by a rookie since Magic Johnson in 1980. He also became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 20 points in an NBA Finals game when he erupted for 21 points in Game 4.

What’s Next for Harper and Fox as the Season Finally Ends for San Antonio?

The discussion surrounding Fox is complicated by both his résumé and circumstances. The veteran guard entered the Finals after battling a high ankle sprain and still helped guide San Antonio to a 62-win season. However, the numbers never recovered in the championship round, where he averaged just 12.8 points on 34.3% shooting.

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Harper’s stock may have risen more than any player’s during the postseason. The rookie finished the Finals with consecutive 20-point games, including 25 points in Game 5. Earlier in the playoffs, he delivered historic performances when Fox was injured, proving he can handle major responsibilities.

Harper’s emergence does not automatically make Fox expendable, but it does create questions San Antonio did not face a few months ago. The rookie delivered consecutive 20-point Finals performances, excelled when Fox missed time earlier in the postseason, and earned public praise from teammates throughout the playoff run.

Whether that leads to a starting role next season remains to be seen. For decades, the Spurs have asked young players to earn larger opportunities rather than handing them over immediately. Harper’s Finals breakout suggests the Spurs may have a much harder time asking him to wait.