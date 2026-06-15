Spurs Emerge as LeBron James’ Next Team in Blockbuster Idea

For the longest time, LeBron James has been widely expected to ultimately re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. The other option is possibly targeting the Golden State Warriors alongside Stephen Curry. But a prominent NBA analyst has positioned the San Antonio Spurs as a premier basketball fit despite Victor Wembanyama and co’s 4-1 Finals loss.

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“Any free agent targets? What about LeBron? Is it a bit click-baity? Sure, but are we sure LeBron James isn’t a fit for the Spurs?” CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn asked the pertinent question on Sunday. “But he (LeBron James) and longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have long shared a mutual admiration. If he’s as serious about wanting to win as he says, there’s no better suitor out there. The Spurs can make the money work. The basketball fit works because it always works with LeBron. He can do anything. He’s power forward-sized, a need we’ve covered.

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“He’s no sharpshooter, but come on, nobody is ignoring LeBron James off the ball. He might be ball-handling overkill, but if they move (De’Aaron) Fox, James could step in as the veteran stabilizing creator. Maybe officially passing the ‘face of the league’ baton to Wembanyama would appeal to him. It’s not likely, but it’s worth an internal discussion on San Antonio’s part.”

With LeBron James’ presence, Luka Doncic in his first full season produced 33.5 points per game, which was a league high. Similarly, Austin Reaves had a breakthrough year with a career-best 23.3 points per game. Now, Bron underwent a role change and played more off the ball to give his two teammates more freedom. The 41-year-old checks the boxes that Spurs need right now: A power forward, a veteran leader who can contribute, and an elite facilitator to elevate Victor Wembanyama. So, how does the math work?

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Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Gold Medal Game – France vs United States – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Victor Wembanyama of France in action against Lebron James of United States. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Wembanyama at $16.9 million, Dylan Harper ($13 million), Stephon Castle ($10 million), and Carter Bryant ($5.1 million) are the best contracts that Spurs have at their disposal. Those contracts are why San Antonio enters the offseason with $151.7 million on the ledger, below the projected $165 million salary cap. In fact, they remain far under the $201 million luxury tax or restrictive apron levels. For now, De’Aaron Fox ($51 million) is the highest earner, followed by Devin Vassell ($27 million).

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LeBron James’ max slot for 2026–27 is projected up to $57.75 million. But many predict that the 22x All-Star could accept a deal around $30 million to $35 million if chasing a championship. Now, Fox, whose leadership and performance have come under scrutiny, could be the one to be traded. But the Spurs could move Keldon Johnson to create cap space. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has a salary of $17.5 million to a team with cap space without taking salary back instantly, pushing the Spurs’ cap space close to $30 million.

Rich Paul spoke about LeBron James’ decision

The super agent previously revealed that 10 to 12 contenders have reached out to express interest for Bron. But Paul emphasized that no meaningful discussions have taken place. Because LeBron James has not yet made any decision about his future.

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“Here’s what I’ll say to you, Pat. Believe nothing that’s out there because I haven’t had one conversation with him at the end of the season,” Paul said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I made it clear that I would respect him and the family because this is going to be a family decision for him. We played a couple rounds of golf. I don’t mention it. We haven’t had one conversation with anybody about anything. So I’ll continue to give him his time, and when he’s ready to talk, we’ll talk.”

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While LeBron James apparently hasn’t made the decision, the rumors of his next destination are rampant. Return to the Lakers, reunion with Steph Curry, storybook ending with Cavs, or potentially partner up with Wemby.