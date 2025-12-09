Spur Fans Are Against Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade As 19YO Rookie Turns Heads

The rumor alone was enough to jolt San Antonio Spurs fans awake. Future Hall of Famer and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most dominant forces of his generation, has begun discussing his future with the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office. Now, the Spurs are one of the frontrunners to land him. The prospect of pairing Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama is tempting, but is the team willing to mortgage the future for it?

That’s the real tension underneath the noise. Any move for the Bucks forward would mean ripping apart a carefully paced rebuild, surrendering multiple first-round picks, core young pieces, and an instantly accelerated timeline. For a franchise that has spent the last few seasons patiently building around Wembanyama and a new identity under coach Mitch Johnson, this wouldn’t just be a transaction, but a philosophical change.

This is where the conversation around 19-year-old rookie Dylan Harper comes in. Harper, the #2 overall pick in this year’s Draft, has been one of the most promising pieces in Johnson’s rotation. The Rutgers product has played with a command beyond his age, driving the tempo and manipulating defenders with poise that the bench desperately needed on offense. The difference with him is visible in every possession.

Since returning from a left calf strain, Harper has quickly returned to form. After returning, he has averaged 13 points and four assists, showcasing incredible rim scoring for a rookie guard. Currently, he’s making 59.3% of his shots at the basket, which indicates a consistent scoring floor. All that was capped off by a 22-point, six-assist outing to help beat the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, and his potential is clear.

This is what makes the Antetokounmpo trade idea so complicated. Trading for a superstar means the young guard is likely gone, and to make things worse, the cap space situation is another complication. It’s not just Harper you’re giving up, but other solid contributors too, and it’s not difficult to understand why fans might second-guess the trade.

Spurs Fans Push Back Against Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Social media erupted the moment the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors connecting him to the San Antonio Spurs surfaced, mainly because the centerpiece in the most popular mock trades was Dylan Harper. The trade in question looks like this:

Spurs receive: Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper, and draft capital

One fan responded to this sentiment bluntly: “Yall can keep Giannis I’m good with Dylan Harper.”

Others took it even further, using an infamous historical example to argue their case.

“Trading Dylan Harper for Giannis would be like trading rookie Shai for Paul George iykyk.”

The reference is painful for any LA Clippers fan. Back in 2019, the Clippers traded a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and draft capital to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Paul George. Since then, the trade has been widely criticized, especially since SGA has turned into an MVP-level talent while the Clippers have been unsuccessful in bringing a championship to LA.

Still, not everyone agreed. A smaller section of the fanbase reminded others that Giannis is a proven postseason force and a former MVP, something that Harper is yet to do.

“I promise Dylan Harper is never reaching close to the level Giannis is at, make the damn trade.”

The argument is simple: Wembanyama is on the Spurs, and elite timelines don’t wait. With the Western Conference filled with contenders like the Denver Nuggets and the Thunder in their way, the Spurs need to move fast.

But most fans seemed to urge against this, defending the long-term plan around youth and development.

“Fox is getting traded before Dylan Harper. No smart GM would trade Harper.”

Many, including the previous commenter, see Harper as more integral to the Spurs’ timeline compared to De’Aaron Fox, given that the former Kings guard is a few years older than the rest of the core. Still, he’s a proven talent, and could be a chip for a potential Antetokounmpo trade.

The loudest stance echoed throughout Spurs twitter was clear: Harper and Wembanyama are a potentially league-altering partnership in the making, not assets to be shuffled.

“Dylan Harper is legitimately Victor’s running mate for like the next 10-15 years he’d be the last guy on this entire roster that they would trade for Giannis tbh.”

For many in San Antonio, the conversation isn’t about Antetokounmpo or his greatness, but about recognizing that their team might already have the superstar duo of the future, and trading that possibility now would be abandoning the blueprint before anything’s built.