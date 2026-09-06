Spurs Get $197M Proposal to Help Victor Wembanyama in the Clippers’ Punishment Fallout

The LA Clippers suddenly have a much bigger problem than their roster. The NBA stripped the franchise of five first-round picks, fined it $30 million, and suspended owner Steve Ballmer for a year. As future planning becomes more paramount than ever, an intriguing trade proposal involving the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama comes into the picture.

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NBA insider Sam Quinn recently floated an idea that could reshape the backcourts of both teams. His proposal would send Darius Garland to San Antonio in exchange for De’Aaron Fox and a first-round pick going to Los Angeles.

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“Could I pitch something else to you?… Would you trade Darius Garland and/or Brandon Ingram for worse contracts and get some picks attached?” Quinn said on the Third Apron Podcast. “So, like, here’s an idea. Darius Garland for De’Aaron Fox and one first-round pick.”

Garland is carrying a five-year, $197.23 million contract that runs through the 2027-28 season. For 2026-27, his cap hit is $42.17 million, and then $44,886,930 for next season, and then he will be an unrestriced free agent. Fox, meanwhile, is entering the first season of his four-year, $221.71 million extension with San Antonio. His salary jumps from $49.49 million in 2026-27 to $61.37 million in 2029-30.

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So the trade idea would mean San Antonio moves a more expensive Fox contract for Garland’s less strenuous deal. Plus, Garland’s 2026-27 cap hit is roughly $7.3 million lower than Fox’s.

For the Clippers, the implication is more than just a player swap.

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The Clippers have just lost five future first-round picks from 2029 to 2033. Getting a first-round pick back would therefore be valuable. So, the team would accept Fox’s larger contract but receive a first-rounder alongside him.



With Kawhi Leonard’s expected move to the Toronto Raptors clearing the way for a major salary commitment, Los Angeles could have more flexibility to absorb Fox’s contract.

The Clippers also have trade exceptions from previous transactions, giving them additional room to structure a deal. Quinn was not the only insider to suggest this deal.

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“The Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard punishment could set into motion a series of events that winds up with Garland being placed firmly on the market as the Clippers seek to recoup as many future draft picks from the roster,” wrote Heavy’s Sean Deveney. “Anyone want to give up two picks for him?”

So, the reporting indicates that the Clippers could be moving on their best players to restock their empty asset pool. Similarly, for San Antonio, Fox’s contract and fit around the team remain in doubt.



While the coaches and teammates praise the addition of the veteran, the emergence of Dylan Harper makes the contract expendable.

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Interestingly, the idea of Darius Garland landing in San Antonio was on the table long before De’Aaron Fox became the Spurs’ target. Rich Paul, who represents both guards, revealed that he had previously explored a Garland-to-Spurs move.



At the time, Fox had not asked out of Sacramento. Garland, meanwhile, was unhappy with his situation in Cleveland and was looking for a change.

Paul believed San Antonio could have been an ideal destination, especially with Victor Wembanyama already anchoring the franchise.

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“I remember a trade getting ready to take place,” Paul said. “At first it wasn’t De’Aaron, it was another guard that I represent that I was envisioning going there… It was Darius Garland. He was flustered, he was frustrated and he wanted to get out.”

While the move did not pan out for Garland, it’s an intriguing story now. Last season, Garland averaged 18.8 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range.



As a multi-level scoring threat, the 26-year-old brings a lot more to the table for San Antonio.

Again, the Spurs reached the NBA Finals and are not obliged to break the team. But if the Clippers make the trade proposal, then the move certainly has some merits.