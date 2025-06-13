Spurs Make Decision on Kevin Durant as Suns Star Picks 3 Teams as Landing Spots

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely staying put, all eyes shift to the next superstar in line: Kevin Durant. It’s a bit of a bummer he’s not linked to the Lakers—just imagine the pun potential. But trade rumors? Oh, they’ve been flying like frisbees, hitting all 29 other teams, including the Spurs. That Spurs-KD pairing had NBA hipsters dreaming… until San Antonio’s latest move likely crushed that pipe dream.

After a nightmare season in Phoenix, Durant’s read the room. He’s got one more year on his deal, but the man’s 36—there’s no time to babysit a rebuild. He’s hunting for a team that puts him right back in the title mix, ready to cement his legacy once and for all. Because when you’ve got rings, stats, and Twitter clapbacks, all that’s left is legacy polish.

A Spurs rebuild is very much in the works. You’d be a fool to think they wouldn’t be in that phase after a shockingly bad 2024-25 season. Victor Wembanyama is very much their spearhead, and that’s not gonna change. Bringing in Durant might be what they need. But that’s pretty much out the door now. Due to their own rebuild being more on the long term, not fitting KD’s interests and theirs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns walks on to the court during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

AD

“San Antonio’s not in on KD,” a source familiar with the team’s thinking told Scoop Robinson. “They have concerns about how many years he has left in the tank, and the focus is on building something sustainable around Wemby.”

Don’t you worry though. Kevin Durant is still very much wanted in the Association. And his caliber fits so many teams, it’s unreal. One team out, three teams in. So let’s break it down.

Three top teams enter the Kevin Durant race

Brian Windhorst says that the future HOF could land a team by the NBA Draft, on June 25th. And trust in KD – he can make any team a championship contender. But again, at the end of the day, which team would be beaming with pride for acquiring his services? Not one, not two, but three solid contenders are in that conversation. And who better to break that down, that Shams Charania?

“I think a Kevin Durant trade could happen in the next few days,” Charania revealed. “In the last 24 hours, the focus has been on the Rockets, the Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Let’s not forget how great of a player Kevin Durant is. All three of these teams think they’re gonna contend for a championship with Kevin Durant.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All of them basically have the same agenda towards this: another spearhead. For the Rockets, they need the pedigree. And for the Timberwolves and Heat, it’s to give their main men some split responsibility. Can you imagine an Anthony Edwards-Kevin Durant linkup in Minnesota? Sounds too good to be true.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, it’s not a cheap purchase for anyone. No one is ready to see the impact someone like KD would have. But the Spurs might’ve accepted their fate, handing the baton to the Rockets, Timberwolves, and the Heat instead. Gonna be a ridiculous off-season, regardless. Strap in, grab your popcorn.