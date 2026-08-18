Spurs Nation Gets Major Update on $1.3 Billion Arena Project as City Council Rejects Mayor’s Plea

San Antonio’s proposed new home for the Spurs has reached another political crossroads. A $1,3 billion arena project is moving forward while city leaders remain divided over how much public approval the deal deserves. The latest clash puts Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones against a City Council majority, leaving Spurs nation with a bigger question: what does the latest vote mean for the ambitious downtown project?

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The SA City Council voted 6-5 against putting the city’s proposed $489 million contribution to voters in November. Basically, it would allow the public to decide whether the city can spend its tax money on the project.

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Mayor Jones had pushed for the public vote, arguing that residents should have a direct say in such a major financial commitment. After the proposal failed, the mayor expressed disappointment with the outcome. Meanwhile, she made it clear that she would continue working to protect the community as negotiations move forward.

The latest council decision doesn’t stop the arena project. Instead, it removes a potential electoral hurdle. Now, it allows city officials and the Spurs to continue working toward a formal agreement without another citywide vote.

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The proposed $1.3 billion project relies on a complicated public-private funding structure. The Spurs have committed at least $500 million, while Bexar County ($311 million) and the city ($489 million) would provide the rest. County voters already approved their part.

San Antonio’s contribution is different. The city plans to provide its share through revenue-backed bonds rather than money from its fund. Those bonds would be supported by revenue connected to the Spurs’ lease, surrounding development and specialized downtown tax mechanisms.

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That distinction became central to the council debate.

Mayor Jones argued that the scale of the commitment justified asking residents directly. Her position gained additional urgency from the city’s projected $158 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2027. However, critics maintained that the arena financing would not compete directly with the city’s funds because the bonds would rely on the revenue streams.

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The council ultimately sided with that argument. Anyway, the question now is, what’s the need for all this?

The Spurs’ current home, the Frost Bank Center, opened on the East Side in 2002 and has a lease that runs through the 2032-33 NBA season. The proposed downtown arena would instead be located closer to the city as part of Project Marvel, a larger sports and entertainment development.

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That location is central to the Spurs’ vision. Rather than relying primarily on fans arriving for games and leaving afterward, the downtown district could connect the arena to hotels, restaurants, retail, and San Antonio’s substantial convention traffic. The franchise would also continue using the existing arena for concerts, community events, and other activities.

Therefore, the project represents more than a new basketball venue. But a revenue model. It is an attempt to create a year-round commercial district around the Spurs.

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Spurs CEO R. C. Buford welcomed the council decision, describing the next phase as a “shared vision and transformational opportunity.”

That leaves the arena at an important crossroads. The city still has to negotiate legally binding agreements before the project can become a reality. For the Spurs, momentum continues.