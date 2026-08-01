Spurs Official Confirms Victor Wembanyama Making Luka Doncic-Like Offseason Decision After Major Nike Announcement

The pain of falling short in the 2026 NBA Finals still lingers, but the San Antonio Spurs are already turning the page. An eventful offseason has brought first-round picks Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr., along with veteran Tobias Harris in free agency. But talent alone is not enough. With Victor Wembanyama at the center of everything, the Spurs have a special plan to bring the team together before a new title chase begins.

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R.C. Buford, CEO of the San Antonio Spurs, recently appeared on TrashTalk. He first congratulated general manager Brian Wright and the scouting team for doing a great job at building a team for the future. Then he added:

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“Our coaches, our players are going to be here together next week doing some work…in Paris. They’re coming over to see Victor, about 8 or 10.”

Well, Wemby’s summer plans resonate with Luka Doncic‘s summer with the LA Lakers. Recently, The Athletic revealed that Doncic has organized an August minicamp in Slovenia for his Lakers teammates. He also offered to cover the cost of their international flights for the trip.

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Now, Wembanyama is about to wear the France jersey again for the first time since the 2024 Olympic final. He is headlining a busy August with four national team games. First, France faces Serbia in exhibitions in Belgrade on August 20 and Orleans on August 23.

After that, Les Bleus welcome Slovenia on August 27 to begin the second round of 2027 World Cup qualifying before visiting Sweden on August 30. Slovenia will be without Luka Doncic throughout the window.

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Throughout his national team duties’ schedule, the Alien will have his Spurs teammates by his side. They might even train alongside him and experience the French ways around basketball- who knows?

This latest Victor Wembanyama and Spurs team plan has emerged right after the 22-year-old secured his sneaker future with Nike. And therefore, one might say that this is a new chapter he is ready to embark upon starting this summer.

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Victor Wembanyama says yes to long-term Nike contract extension

Victor Wembanyama has reached another major milestone as Nike committed to him with a fresh multi-year partnership. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported:

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“San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has signed a new long-term contract extension with Nike — including a new signature shoe line, per sources. After 3 NBA seasons, Wembanyama has run to the Finals, MVP finalist season, Defensive Player of the Year, max deal and a signature shoe.”

Nike finalized Wemby’s new deal before his previous agreement was due to end in October. The company also shared the news through an Instagram video and unveiled his first official logo. Built around Wembanyama’s initials, the design also includes an alien face as a nod to his popular nickname: The Alien.

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Offseason looks sorted for Victor Wembanyama. Last year, he turned into a Shaolin Monk. This year, he is back in his country colors for the first time in two years. Moreover, he will have his San Antonio Spurs teammates with him. And who knows, they might find the key to a title?