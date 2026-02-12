Spurs Release Jeremy Sochan Hours After HC Mitch Johnson’s Public Assurance

The San Antonio Spurs were among the three teams that didn’t make any changes at the trade deadline. They made this decision despite public expectations that they would eventually move on from forward Jeremy Sochan, who has been a key part of the team’s emotional core. The silence at the deadline signaled otherwise, and many then believed he would enter the offseason as a restricted free agent. However, there’s been a change in their relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Sochan and the Spurs “have agreed on his release to allow the 2023 All-Rookie team member to become a free agent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this is a significant change from where Sochan and the team stood just hours ago.

“He’s been asked to be the role of defensive disruptor and to be a versatile piece offensively for us and nothing’s changed in that regard,” head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters before the team’s win against the Los Angeles Lakers. “I know that Jeremy is wanting to play more, like many of the people that are playing as much, and I am glad that he wants that. That’s a competitive mindset that you have to have to be successful in this league.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sochan is expected to decide among multiple interested teams,” Charania concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The 22-year-old saw his role shift dramatically as the Spurs adopted a contending mindset. Sochan, who started 23 games last season, averaged just 12.8 minutes across 28 games this season. He played 27.3 minutes per game over his first three years in the league, scoring 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. However, the forward is averaging just 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds and has started no games in the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic, the Spurs explored multiple potential deals for Sochan at the trade deadline, with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Phoenix Suns, indicating there is still a market for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, Sochan didn’t appear to seek a buyout from the team, instead willing to ride out the situation. However, things changed over the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Sochan’s role quietly shrank with the San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan’s exit isn’t just about the minutes, but about the team’s philosophy and direction going forward. The Spurs are looking to capitalize on Victor Wembanyama‘s generational talent, and with the roster overhauled in the offseason with various key additions, Sochan’s versatility has made it harder to fit into a role that requires precise definitions.

Sochan has clear strengths as a defensive wing, a connective passer, and an enforcer, but he also needs rhythm and space to grow, especially without a reliable jump shot. His falling out of Johnson’s rotation also had much to do with the emergence of rookie wing Carter Bryant, who has shown more upside as a two-way wing and shot 40% from the three-point line over his last two games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not going to lie to you and say it was rainbows and sunshine all day,” Sochan said after being waived. “I’ve been in the league for four years and this is kind of the first time where this has happened to me. I can think of all the excuses, why and the reasons. But at the end of the day, it’s important for me to remember who I am.”

With Sochan entering the buyout market, the same three teams that were suitors at the trade deadline are favorites to bring the 22-year-old on board. Players waived prior to March 1 are eligible to play in the playoffs after signing with a new team. The youngster shouldn’t face trouble finding a new home in this case.