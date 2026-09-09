Spurs Star Undergoes Massive Transformation After Charles Barkley’s Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson Comparison

You would be lying to yourself if you believed the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty was merely luck. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson transformed them into an offensive juggernaut and one of the NBA’s greatest backcourts. Curry and Thompson delivered four titles in 12 seasons, reshaping the game forever. Now, the league searches for its next Curry and Klay. But Charles Barkley may have already found them with Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs.

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Barkley often makes bold predictions. However, his latest claims on The Bill Simmons Podcast are turning heads. He spoke about the Spurs’ backcourt, with Castle and Harper taking control.

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“First of all, those two guards, I don’t want to see them for the next 10 years if I’m a guard in the NBA,” the NBA legend said. “They’re going to be the best. They’re going to be the new Steph and Klay.”

Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper are giving the Spurs plenty to dream about. Castle posted 17.0 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds across 91 games, shooting 46.8% overall and 33.7% from three. Meanwhile, Harper added 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists through 92 games, connecting on 50.7% of his shots and 34.0% from deep, mostly as a reserve.

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On the other hand, Curry and Thompson have each maintained at least a 38.0% three-point average throughout their careers. But Barkley’s comparison goes beyond three-point shooting.

The comparison hinges on the defensive nightmare Curry and Thompson created at their peak. Castle could become the primary offensive force, creating shots while setting up teammates. Harper could thrive beside him as a scoring option, much like Thompson benefited from Curry’s gravity.

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Remarkably, Harper reached the NBA Finals in his rookie season with the Spurs. And now this offseason, the 20-year-old is going the extra mile to prepare for 2026–27. According to Spurs insider Dusty Garza, “Dylan Harper is gearing up for a massive Year 2 jump, literally and figuratively.”

His trainer Nick Potthoff said Harper has improved his ability to generate force while moving sideways, putting him among the top 1% tested. His offseason work targeted stronger feet and ankles, quicker leg extension, and explosive jumping movements. That should help him change direction faster, accelerate harder, and stay elusive. For defenders, Harper could become even tougher to contain this season.

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Especially with Victor Wembanyama emerging as a generational talent, Barkley’s prediction might feel ambitious. But if we set aside Wembanyama’s dominance, Castle and Harper will shoulder major responsibilities this season. Fans will be watching closely to see if Barkley’s bold comparison holds weight.