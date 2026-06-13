Spurs Take Drastic Action After Knicks Fans Take Over San Antonio Home Court Ahead of Game 5

San Antonio is about to host the third game of the 2026 NBA Finals, but the city and the San Antonio Spurs organization are taking measures to ensure it looks a lot different from the last four games. After Frost Bank Center looked more orange and blue for the first two games, the Spurs have enacted an aggressive, last-minute ticket blockade to stop New York Knicks fans from overtaking their home arena for Saturday’s high-stakes Game 5. This comes amid a very volatile offcourt situation where Knicks fans have attacked Spurs supporters in New York and even egged Victor Wembanyama. There’s also been questionable incidents between fans and players through this series that raised eyebrows.

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Learning from the 76ers organization’s mistakes, the Spurs have enforced a regional rule to block outside buyers from getting tickets to the San Antonio game. The mandate appeared directly on the official Ticketmaster event page for Saturday’s matchup as follows:

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“NBA Finals: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs Game 5

Sat • Jun 13, 2026 • 7:30 PM

Important Event Info: Frost Bank Center is located in San Antonio, Texas . Sales to this event will be restricted to customers residing within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center will be canceled without notice and refunds given. Please note there is a 4 seat ticket limit for transactions through the venue.”

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To summarize, the Spurs are geofencing the ticket purchases to the immediate vicinity of the Frost Bank Center. That gets around the problem the Sixers faced when they tried to block purchases to anyone in the New York zipcode and Knicks fans got around it by using the New Jersey zipcode.

This however, puts the Spurs fans outside the 150-mile radius at a disadvantage too. Nor is it solving the problem of Spurs fans selling their tickets to eager New Yorkers.

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With the Knicks holding a commanding 3-1 series lead and sitting just one victory away from clinching their first NBA championship in 53 years, desperate New York fans have been scrambling for plane tickets, hotel rooms, and game admissions. Alarmingly for local organizers, reports confirmed that Knicks fans have snatched up 54% of the available seats at the Frost Bank Center.

Desperate to prevent a loud, celebratory takeover on their home court, the Spurs are enforcing restrictions on the ticket sales. To enforce this localized filter, the system is actively matching purchases against the customers’ credit card billing addresses. They arena would also cancel and refund tickets for anyone attempting to bypass the regional boundary.

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Even though they’re pushing last-minute measures, there are San Antonio residents on social media putting up their tickets for sale. So it doesn’t look like these desperate measures are working.

Spurs desperate to prevent a Knicks invasion

Teams that have played against the New York Knicks have been trying desperately to make home court advantage to look like it. Besides the Sixers failed geofencing, the Cavaliers even tried to ban famous fans like Fat Joe from Game 4. San Antonio didn’t initially do anything till the tensions with the Knicks fanbase escalated.

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The Spurs drew an NBA investigation when a group of their fans apparently tried to distract Jalen Brunson with aggressive heckling. In that game, a fan even ran across the court to grab a picture with Victor Wembanyama.

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When the series moved to New York, the Spurs’ Game 3 win created a hostile situation for their fans in New York. After Game 4, videos surfaced online that seemed to show that Karl-Anthony Towns tell fans to crowd in Dylan Harper before an inbound pass. That last second play would be the defining moment that concluded the Spurs’ historic 29-point collapse to a 107-106 loss. Now Spurs fans are demanding the NBA investigate KAT.

The ticketing crackdown comes amid this increasingly tense relationship between the two fanbases, aggravated by an ugly street incident where local New York fans pelted Wemby with eggs outside his Manhattan hotel. Addressing the viral hostility during Friday’s media availability, the 22-year-old displayed his trademark composure, downplaying the incident entirely. “I didn’t really think much of it,” Wemby responded calmly. “I just saw that one video of the eggs. I didn’t see any other one. But it’s okay. I don’t dislike it. Obviously, it’s not good at all. But it doesn’t bother me.”

The escalation in crowd tension stands out even more given that Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously promised to ensure the safety of Knicks players and their families. While calling out the NYPD for all the safety lapses of Spurs players and fans, Salazar had pledged to roll out the “red carpet” for traveling spectators from New York.

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While law enforcement remains fully prepared to handle the peace outside the arena, the Spurs’ executive decision to strip tickets away from out-of-state New Yorkers ensures that the environment inside the Frost Bank Center will look like home as much as possible.