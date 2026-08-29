San Antonio Spurs Veteran Named CEO and Director as $25M Business Move Gets NBA World’s Appreciation

Harrison Barnes is showing the NBA world that an athlete’s biggest move doesn’t always happen on a court. The San Antonio Spurs veteran has made a major investment in his home state, turning years of interest in banking into an ownership role. The move has caught fans’ attention for a different reason.

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He is pursuing a major investment in his home state by acquiring Community State Bank in Paton, Iowa, through Barnes and Company (also known as Barnes & Co.). They see Barnes building something that can outlive his basketball career.

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Barnes is in the process of acquiring Community State Bank in Paton, Iowa. The 34-year-old Iowa native, entering his 15th NBA season, is advancing the deal through Barnes and Company, which he chiefly owns. Community State Bank CEO Craig Marquardt confirmed the transaction is progressing through regulatory review and a shareholder vote and said the bank will retain its existing name, employees and management team.

The institution has served the Paton community for roughly 70 years, making the Spurs veteran’s investment more than a conventional portfolio move. He has spent years developing an interest in community banking and previously served on bank boards.

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Notably, Harrison Barnes enrolled in the Iowa School of Banking while continuing his professional basketball career, allowing him to study an industry he eventually intended to enter. He completed the first year of the two-year program in 2025.

Moreover, speaking to ABA Banking Journal, he said, Good community bankers, first and foremost, understand their community’s makeup and needs.”

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“Philanthropists without this knowledge are shooting in the dark, as I have done at times.”

A recent SEC filing from Barnes Bancorp also lists a proposed $25 million equity offering and identifies Barnes as an executive officer and director.

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That combination of preparation, ownership pursuit and local roots is what made the announcement resonate with fans.

NBA fans see Spurs vet’s bank move as a new way

The first reaction captured the financial side of the move perfectly: “Smartest play a athlete can ever make.”

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Fans have long watched professional athletes turn enormous salaries into businesses, endorsements, and investments. Barnes has taken that idea in a less conventional direction.



Instead of simply attaching his name to a company, he has stepped into the ownership and leadership structure of a financial institution that has served the same community for generations.

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Another fan focused on what the investment could mean beyond Barnes himself: “Now that’s CREATING CHANGE.”

That sentiment reflects the importance of the bank’s role in the community. The Spurs wing has spoken about the importance of local banking and the role bankers can play in supporting businesses and families.



By investing directly in an Iowa institution, he now has a stake in an organization that connects capital with people and businesses in his home state.

The third reaction put the move into a broader perspective. “This is how you use a childish game to make a difference in the world and for your community.”

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For fans, that is the appeal of Barnes’ post-playing-career preparation. Basketball provided him with the platform and earnings to enter another industry.



But he did not simply walk away from the game and start spending. He used his time as a professional athlete to study banking and position himself for a second career.

Then came the inevitable NBA-style joke.

“He playing monopoly in real life he the banker.”

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The line works because the Spurs veteran has effectively moved from playing the game. Instead, he moved to owning a stake in the infrastructure behind it.



While athletes routinely make headlines for luxury purchases, Barnes has made a move involving an institution that handles money for an entire community.

Another reaction captured the broader shift in how fans view today’s players: “Today’s NBA Players are doing their homework!”

Barnes certainly did. His banking education, board experience, and eventual acquisition suggest a deliberate approach rather than an impulse investment in a celebrity.



That distinction matters because an NBA career eventually ends. Meanwhile, the knowledge and business relationships built during it can continue generating value.

For fans, the lesson is straightforward. The smartest investment may be the one that keeps working long after the final buzzer.