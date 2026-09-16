Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate Splurges on Luxury San Antonio Home After Signing $45M Deal

From being overlooked on draft night to earning a $45 million payday, one San Antonio Spurs forward has completely changed the trajectory of his NBA career. His rise has included a franchise record that stood untouched for 28 years, while playing alongside Victor Wembanyama has only raised his profile. Even Wemby has made it clear that the team sees him as far more than just another piece of the roster.

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And with that massive payday secured, the 25-year-old is already enjoying the rewards. Julian Champagnie has reportedly a luxury home listed for $3.1 million in a gated community outside Loop 1604 and near Interstate 10, according to CultureMap San Antonio. The property offers the kind of privacy and amenities that fit a player settling into a lucrative new chapter of his career.

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Listed by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, the one-story residence features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and an additional half bath. A dense canopy of trees surrounds the property, giving the home a secluded feel despite its proximity to some of San Antonio’s most desirable amenities.

Inside, the house leans into a polished, contemporary design.

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The listing highlights a sophisticated combination of white oak flooring, marble, brick-laid porcelain tile and exotic stone surfaces. The finishes give the home a high-end appearance without relying on an overly flashy aesthetic.

Julian Champagnie’s new home includes a chef’s kitchen equipped with Thermador appliances, dedicated wine storage and a massive waterfall island. There is also a separate prep kitchen, which comes with another refrigerator, sink, oven, dishwasher and microwave. The luxury continues beyond the kitchen.

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The primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a garden tub. It also has a game room featuring a full wet bar, creating another spot for Champagnie to unwind away from the demands of an NBA schedule. The property includes a pool and spa, both positioned alongside a large wood-paneled patio.

Julian Champagnie’s new neighborhood offers access to luxury spas, fitness centers, fine dining and boutiques, according to HAR.com. Residents can also access private golf courses, tennis courts and swimming pools through nearby country clubs. It is a significant upgrade for a player whose professional journey did not begin with the kind of guarantees many NBA prospects receive.

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From going undrafted out of St. John’s to setting a San Antonio Spurs record, Champagnie has taken a long route to becoming a key part of Victor Wembanyama’s supporting cast.

The 25-year-old broke Chuck Person’s 28-year-old Spurs franchise record by making 11 three-pointers in a game. The club eventually decided that his trajectory deserved a long-term commitment. In June, San Antonio agreed to a three-year contract extension with Champagnie worth $45 million, according to a league source.

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The deal keeps him under team control through the 2028-29 season. The contract came after the Spurs declined his $3 million team option, allowing the two sides to negotiate a new agreement that reflected his growing value. For Champagnie, it marked another major step in a career that began without a draft-night guarantee.

San Antonio needs players who can complement Victor Wembanyama, create space on the floor, and contribute without demanding constant touches. Champagnie has increasingly shown that he can fill that role. Even Wemby has taken notice.

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“We trust him,” Wembanyama previously said. “The front office, the coaching staff, everybody believes in him and he’s just capitalizing on that. “It’s like we can’t do without him now. He’s a big part of this. He’s indispensable.”

Julian Champagnie’s journey has taken him from an undrafted prospect to a player the Spurs have trusted with a major role beside Wembanyama. The $45 million extension shows how much San Antonio values what he brings to the floor. Now, his latest purchase marks another step in that rise.

After spending his early NBA years fighting to prove he belonged, Champagnie has earned both a long-term place with the Spurs and the financial freedom that comes with it.