Spurs vs Timberwolves Injury Report (Nov. 30): Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight?

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road Sunday night. They are heading to Minnesota for a high-stakes Western Conference clash with the Timberwolves, who sit just below them in 6th place. Riding a 13-5 record after a strong road win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, San Antonio faces the Twolves tonight.

But with uncertainty, as several key players could miss action. The burning question now remains: Will Victor Wembanyama suit up tonight?

Spurs Injury Report – Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight?

Unfortunately, Victor Wembanyama will not play tonight. The San Antonio Spurs have officially ruled him out with a left calf strain. This will mark his seventh consecutive absence of the season. He underwent an MRI following the calf tightness complaint, and the strain was confirmed. There is no fixed return date for him but the team will not pressure him back before he’s fully healed.

When he did play, Wembanyama was explosive as he averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and a league‑leading 3.6 blocks per game.

While being sidelined with a calf strain, Wemby has been under movement restriction even during rehab. The Spurs want to have him healthy in the long run. Yet he has stayed energized during his recovery. He recently led The Jackals in new chants outside the Spurs’ facility.

Coach Mitch Johnson even approved the appearance as part of his rehab program. He added with a laugh, “We’re OK with it,” and joked that the only setback Wembanyama risks right now is a sore throat.

With Wembanyama sitting out, the Spurs are likely asking Luke Kornet to draw another start at center. Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk could see his role off the bench, filling in frontcourt minutes, because the injury report is not limited to just Wembanyama.

Unsurprisingly, De’Aaron Fox has stepped into the spotlight and kept San Antonio competitive in the absence of Wemby. Since returning 10 games ago, Fox has led the Spurs to seven wins. In that stretch, Fox has averaged 24 points and 6.9 assists, proving he can carry the load until Wembanyama or Stephon Castle return.

Guard Stephon Castle, who is another key rotation piece, was listed out. He is sidelined with a left hip flexor strain. This will be his sixth straight missed game. And adding to the depth crunch is point guard Jordan McLaughlin. He is unavailable due to a left hamstring strain. As a result, players like Dylan Harper will likely continue to bear increased workloads.

Timberwolves Injury Report – Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight?

In a complete contrast, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading into tonight’s clash with a completely healthy roster. As of now, no players are listed on their injury report. Expect stars like Anthony Edwards to be fully available to take the court.

Minnesota has been going full throttle lately. Most recently in their matchup against the Boston Celtics. Anthony Edwards once again proved his mettle by scoring a blasting 39 points. He is averaging 38.5 points over his last four games. He scored nine straight points to push Minnesota to a 110-98 lead with just under four minutes remaining.

Spurs vs Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Harrison Barnes Jaden McDaniels Julian Champagnie Julius Randle Luke Kornet Rudy Gobert De’Aaron Fox Donte DiVincenzo Devin Vassell Anthony Edwards

Minnesota is rolling in at full strength, even outscoring opponents by double digits. Naturally the matchup tilts heavily their way. Contrast that with San Antonio, who’s missing Wembanyama’s 26-13-3 production. The Spurs do not have the rim protection to match Minnesota’s current form.