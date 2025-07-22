Savannah and LeBron James’ Escapade With American Billionaire Deepens Drake’s Wounds

LeBron James is entering his 23rd season in the NBA in a few months. There’s no doubt that this will be a special season for the Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 23. However, before that, it seems like the 40-year-old has made it his mission to complete multiple side quests this offseason. Just yesterday, the Lakers forward stunned his fans with a surprise appearance in Tyler the Creator’s newest music video for his song, ‘STOP PLAYING WITH ME.’ However, this hasn’t quite satisfied James.

That’s because Tyler the Creator’s latest album isn’t all that’s got 40-year-old grooving lately. James is once again making waves in the basketball as well as the music world after being spotted during vacation. But, what got James vibing so hard this time? That’s exactly what has caught everyone’s attention. LeBron James was seen dancing to a Kendrick Lamar song alongside his wife during what seems like a beach party in some exotic location. What song, you might ask?

Well, if you follow hip-hop or know who Kendrick Lamar and Drake are, you know where this is going. Yes, the James couple was vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track ‘Not Like Us,’ which directly aimed at Drake. While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen James side with the Compton-based hip-hop artist, it was another person’s presence at that party that made things even more interesting. LeBron and Savannah James weren’t the only celebrities there; Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos was also in the building.

This has sent the fans into an absolute frenzy. Mostly because before James supported Kendrick Lamar in this beef, he and Drake were pretty good friends. So much so that the Canadian rapper and singer has a James shirt tattooed on his arm. However, after LeBron was spotted alongside Kendrick at his concert, things started to go south between the Lakers star and Drake. Now, after seeing the Lakers superstar grooving to ‘Not Like Us’ yet again, it’s safe to say that LeBron James and Drake aren’t patching things up anytime soon.

More so, after he took shots at Drake through his latest appearance.

LeBron James sends a subtle message to Drake

Once close friends, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Hip-Hop artist Drake now appear to be on opposite ends. What began as a subtle shift from loyalty during the Canadian rapper’s feud with Kendrick Lamar has now turned into a full public beef, and it’s safe to say that the fans of both superstars have their eyes on each move. Recently, Drake took subtle shots at the Lakers forward in his latest single, ‘What Did I Miss?’ to which James replied in his own way.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As we mentioned, LeBron James recently surprised everyone by appearing in Tyler, the Creator’s latest song, ‘STOP PLAYING WITH ME.’ While on the surface it seemed like a cool little cameo, it’s safe to say it wasn’t. Many believe that it was a subtle jab at Drake. Now, how do we know that? In the music video dropped by Tyler, the Lakers forward is seen dancing with music executive Maverick Carter and rap duo Clipse, which features the duo of Pusha T and Malice.

If you’re not aware, both Pusha T and Malice are known critics of Drake, and this only further fueled the speculations of James taking shots at the rapper even more. However, if that wasn’t enough, James even captioned a video he shared on social media, “STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!” to make it obvious that his appearance in the music video was far from random. Now, will Drake respond to this jab thrown at him by LeBron James? No one knows. But one thing is for sure: James and Drake’s friendship seems to be a thing of the past.