Savannah James Blames NBA for Spoiling Her Christmas Every Year After LeBron James’ Comment

Christmas is around the corner. And nothing will be different in the James household this year as well. Another year, another Christmas Day game for LeBron James. And another year of Savannah James not being so happy with the NBA, yet she has other reasons to rejoice.

On the Everybody’s Crazy podcast, Vannah told her friend and co-host, April McDaniels, that she’s not a big “gift-getter,” that’s not her love language. However, the bright side of matters says that her youngest son, Bryce James, would be home. “I’m happy that Bryce is coming home,” James shared. Seems like a little break from Wildcats duties for the 18-year-old.

Savannah added, “I’m happy that I mean the NBA has been sucking up my Christmases for a long time. But I’m happy that everybody is home and we get to go to the game to support Bronny and LeBron.” Well, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has played a total of 19 Christmas Day games, including the past 18 consecutive ones. And once again, he will be on the floor at Crypto.com Arena, hosting the Houston Rockets.

Just like Bronny James and Bryce James, who have watched their father, LeBron James, play the holiday games, many fans grew up witnessing the same. So, even if Savannah has complaints against the NBA, one can’t deny that Christmas would feel empty with Bron on the hardwood floor. Meanwhile, Vannah admitted that X-Mas isn’t her favorite holiday.

“Love Halloween,” she confessed, but does she care about Christmas? “Well, I care for the day of Christmas. I’m a spiritual being, so I recognize the sanctity or the like spirituality around Christmas. So I acknowledge that. But it’s just the vibes.” She’s a “summer baby,” as he likes to put it, and snow is a big no-no. Growing up in Ohio, she’s never been a fan of the cold weather. And despite being brought up in great traditions, Halloween remains her favorite, “I like the scary,” she added.

However, keeping up with the traditions she brought from her home to the James household, Chinese would be the menu for X-Mas. Savannah James is passing down the rituals to her kids. “So we will order Chinese, and that’s what I said, family tradition,” she said. “We don’t really have much family to be able to do the brunch situation. But okay, the food.”

And well, she might be happier to know what LeBron truly desires for Christmas. Seems like the 20th holiday game appearance is bringing out all the emotions saved up over the years.

LeBron James would’ve liked to stay at home with Savannah James and the kids

A historic twentieth Christmas Day game night for LeBron James. This time, he will have Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets walk into his home arena. But Bron understands the significance of a Christmas Day game in the NBA; he’s been in this showbiz for 23 years. And even when he wishes he were at home, cozy and comfortable with his family around, that’s not been the case in years.

Yet this time, speaking with the media, the soon-to-be 41-year-old confessed, “I’d much rather be at home with my family. But I mean, it’s the game. It’s the game that I love. It’s a game I watched when I was a kid on Christmas Day, watching a lot of the greatest play the game on Christmas.”

He added, “Obviously, I’m gonna be completely honest, I would like to be home on the couch with my family all throughout the day. But our number is called, so we have to go out and perform, and I look forward to it.” Since his rookie year, the holiday keeps finding him on the court, missing it only once. Over 19 appearances, he is chasing win number twelve this time.

Christmas feels louder when the James family splits between couch and court. Yet somehow, joy still wins. Savannah leans on family, food, and rituals. Meanwhile, LeBron answers the call every basketball fan grew up watching, even while craving home. So while the tree glows, and Chinese cartons stack up, basketball awaits, another win awaits.