Savannah James Concerned About Zhuri’s Behavior as Bronny James Gets Mother’s Support Amid Trade Rumors

“My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing, it makes me happy.” Savannah James, in an interview back in 2021, candidly shared her feelings about raising three children. No doubt, the youngest, Zhuri, can be quite a handful once in a while. Once again, the 10-year-old was troubling her mother, as LeBron James’ wife documented the footage.

“I can go higher if you…” After hearing her daughter say this, Savannah was quick to cancel it out. “No, you cannot! Get down.” Her daughter was trying to climb the dome that’s attached to the bed. But the youngest one kept on challenging, “You want me to go higher?” Savannah James, when she captured this on her Instagram story, had a caption for her daughter to understand. “Getcho a– down!!” Even though Zhuri was at home, irritating her mother, her elder brother was already putting some work in.

Bronny James participated in the training day, and the Lakers uploaded a highlight from the session. “Bronny’s dunk had Dalton SHOOK.” A fierce dunker, just like LeBron James! Savannah James shared the reel on her stories as well. Thus, expressing being a proud mother of a 20-year-old kid who is trying his best not to let King James’ shadow cast any doubts over his own abilities.

Speaking about the 4x NBA champion, after opting into his $52.6 million deal with the Lakers for a 23rd season, the rumors about him leaving increased. But the comments from the 40-year-old’s agent made things interesting. Rich Paul told Charania, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future…” Thus, sending a statement to other teams that LeBron might be on the move if the team doesn’t add key pieces to the roster.

Since LeBron’s name is part of trade theories, even his son was not left behind. Many feel Bronny James will be part of the trade deal. Despite this, the 20-year-old continues to shut out the noise around the future and focuses on his present. Which his mother wholeheartedly supported.

Savannah James’ ultimatum to LeBron as Bronny avoids trade talks

In December, the King would turn 41. His retirement rumors are always rampant, but he continues to defy those odds. His performance or commitment to basketball is never in doubt. After all, he also became the first 40-year-old to ever make an All-NBA squad. But could the 23rd year in the league be the final one? This issue became more glaring once Savannah James’ statement came to light.

Sports Center dropped the bomb. In a now-viral Instagram post, they uploaded a dinner clip from NYC. The video showed LeBron James laughing with friends, and it was all harmless. Until King James spoke about his future. “Savannah wants me to f—— retire in the next year or so,” he said casually to someone across the table. Just like that, a private conversation turned into a public headline. That’s why the reports about LeBron looking to win also gathered more steam.

But Bronny James doesn’t concern himself with those reports. Simply put, he claimed that he’s not quite aware of all the noises around trade rumors. Besides, he has a lot of things to focus on. With LeBron and Bronny juggling their professional life, Savannah James remained a strong supporter of her son’s current journey.