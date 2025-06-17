Savannah James Consoles Daughter Zhuri as Family Struggles With Bryce James’ Farewell

Birds are born to leave the nest. One day, they rise, wings wide, not to flee but to chase the sky that’s always been calling. That sky is full of dreams, of ambition, of the unknown. And as they soar, all the nest can do is watch with pride. Right now, LeBron and Savannah James are those watchful birds. Their little ones are growing, flying higher each day. And the quiet at home? It hits different.

Savannah has grown accustomed to LeBron not being at home all the time, thanks to the grueling NBA seasons. But now, as her boys, Bronny and Bryce, have answered their calls to the basketball world, the James den is going to get emptier. When Bronny left home in 2023 to attend USC, Vannah surely felt, “a few more years before the younger one goes.” But now, Bryce is ready to go to Arizona.

This makes Savannah James say, “My house is on the verge of being just me, her, and my husband. The chaos is dying down, and I can’t say that I’m totally OK with it.” Confessing her emotional state to the caller and April McDaniels on Everybody’s Crazy, the mother of three added:

“The only thing I would say is—like, I know you’re saying you’re the only crazy in the house and there’s a lot going on—but I would say: enjoy it. That is such a short time we don’t get back. Them boys are going to leave you. Yes—all of them. So this is the only time you get to fuss and cuss around the house.”

These children grow up too fast. This is the phase you’ll look back on. It may be frustrating and not always how you want it, but taking it one day at a time and finding joy in the chaos is what makes it all worthwhile. Vannah also shared, “It’s quiet. It’s much more quiet now. Even Zhuri is like, ‘Well, what am I going to do when Bryce leaves? It’s going to be boring here.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, we’ll be all right.'”

Simply put, little Zhuri will miss her brother, Bryce, once he leaves home to be with the Wildcats’ 2025 class. The 10-year-old had to part ways with her eldest brother, and now her true ‘crime partner’ is also ready to go. So, Savannah James isn’t the only one who feels the house is going to be empty.

Savannah James fails to hold back her emotions as Bryce James turns 18

Not too long ago, LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, turned 18. With that, he is also the first one in the James household to commit to an out-of-state college. Meanwhile, Savannah James shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to wish the middle child. “18 is CRAAAAAZZYY!!! Happiest Birthday, Bryce Maximus!!” she captioned the post. At the same time, she expressed how meaningful it was for the family when Bryce took his big step to go out of state.

“It wasn’t to me, but here I am being such a mom. So, my middle son, Bryce, signed to go to college out of state. That was the craziest good thing because he was the first.”

While Bronny chose to stay close at USC, Bryce is carving his path, and that shift hit Savannah right in the heart. She felt emotional yet bursting with pride. Though LeBron cheered him on, this time it was Savannah’s love, strength, and voice that truly stole the spotlight.

And just like that, the nest feels a little lighter. Bryce is off chasing dreams, Bronny’s already flown, and little Zhuri is left watching the sky. Savannah James, full of pride and a pinch of ache, is learning to love the quiet. After all, every goodbye holds a story worth remembering.