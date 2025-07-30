Savannah James Cussed Out by Close Aid After Vacation With LeBron James Ends

LeBron James is up before the sun—literally. At 4:49 a.m., while the rest of the world is still tucked in bed, he’s already in grind mode. The four-time Finals MVP recently posted a photo of himself driving in the middle of the night, fired up and ready for work. “Let’s get it! Year 23 coming soon!” he captioned. It’s wild when you think about it—after logging over 1,800 career games, including playoffs, he’s still treating the offseason like he’s chasing his first contract. And while the husband is off breaking a sweat before sunrise, the wife is keeping it all the way relatable.

Before we get into how effortlessly relatable Savannah James is, let’s take a moment to give her flowers—because she’s been on an absolute roll. She recently launched her skincare brand Reframe, and now Season 5 of Everybody’s Crazy dropped on July 29, already serving up all the feels and those beautifully “crazy” conversations we can’t get enough of. As if that wasn’t enough, she’s also the force behind Let It Break, a powerful women’s wellness and growth initiative born from real, vulnerable storytelling. And somewhere in the midst of all that boss energy, she’s still just a girl trying to burn off those vacation calories.

Savannah James, 38, is out here keeping it real—just like the rest of us after one too many summer pool days. “Take a month off, get cursed out,” she joked on Instagram, shouting out her Pilates instructor who literally yelled at her mid-session. The mom of Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri tried to push through, but her body just said nope. Honestly, who hasn’t been there? It’s the ultimate reminder that vacation calories don’t burn themselves—we’ve all got some gym dates to catch up on.

via Imago Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LeBron and Savannah James have fully entered their unbothered era. While debates around LeBron’s future with the Lakers heat up, the couple has been cooling off in style on the French Riviera—partying in Cannes, soaking up the sun, and dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” like they’ve got zero worries. The vacation clips? Pure vibes. But Savannah stole the spotlight in one viral moment that had the internet in a chokehold.

Despite her gym videos joking about post-vacation struggles, don’t let them fool you—Savannah is still that girl. During a night out with LeBron, she rocked a jaw-dropping ‘Jean Paul Gaultier’ Long Draped Wood Dress that left social media buzzing. The dress, sheer black with a striking wood print illusion, hugged her in all the right places with its sleek, mock turtleneck design and long sleeves. Let’s just say—vacation calories or not, she wore it like a queen.

LeBron James is still outworking everyone at 40

At 40, most NBA players are enjoying retirement. LeBron James? He’s still putting in early-morning work like a rookie with something to prove. While many have speculated he drops a million dollars a year to keep his body in peak shape, LeBron finally cleared the air on The Pat McAfee Show. “I do take care of my body, but I don’t know where the hell the amount of money came from,” he said. He didn’t give a dollar figure, but he did lay out his routine—soft tissue work, massages, hyperbaric chambers, ice tubs. “Whatever I can do to continue to play at this level, I’m going to continue to do while I’m playing.” Let’s just say… it’s a little more than stretching.

And if you needed more proof that the man’s work ethic is unmatched, ask Tyrese Maxey. The two were recently spotted in another early-morning gym session, and Maxey says it’s nothing new. Back in 2023, he showed up early for a 6 a.m. workout—only to find LeBron already there, sweating buckets. “I asked him what he was doing and he said ‘I can’t let you get to the ward before me.’ He is crazy,” Maxey shared. LeBron kept showing up at 5 a.m. all week just to win that mini-battle. And now, heading into Year 23, he’s still at it—first in the gym, drenched before sunrise.

Despite whispers that the Lakers might pivot toward Luka Dončić, LeBron shut down the noise by picking up his player option. “LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” said his agent Rich Paul. With reinforcements like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia—and a fully healthy LeBron fresh off knee rehab—the Lakers are back in the hunt. He may already be the league’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champ, but that fire clearly isn’t out. “He wants to make every season he has left count,” Paul added. And with LeBron, every pre-dawn workout proves just that.