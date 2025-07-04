Savannah James Embraces Building Strength While Lakers Face Bronny & LeBron Dilemma

In a summer full of uncertainty for the Los Angeles Lakers, one member of the James family is choosing clarity and control. While LeBron James and his son Bronny navigate a rapidly evolving NBA landscape marked by roster shakeups, vague contract signals, and sky-high expectations. Savannah James is charting a different path. A path built on balance, wellness, and quiet discipline.

The Lakers’ offseason has become a saga in itself, with LeBron’s future with the franchise up in the air. And Bronny preparing for another run in the Summer League. But just as the headlines swirl, Savannah is quietly setting an example of strength that goes beyond basketball. It was a subtle move, no press release, no dramatic caption. But it spoke volumes.

Savannah James recently shared a glimpse into her wellness journey via an Instagram story, showing herself in a Pilates class. Savannah had a little fun with the moment, tagging Amber Brooks by her side—underscoring the communal energy that Savannah builds around her health routines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this isn’t just about the workout. Savannah James has consistently emphasized the importance of holistic well-being. Her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, dives deep into conversations about mental health, individuality, and the ups and downs of everyday life. She’s just as committed to emotional clarity as she is to a strong core, and her wellness philosophy is rooted in tending to the mind, body, and soul alike. What that Pilates story revealed is what it really takes to show up that way: intentional effort, consistency, and self-awareness. While the sports world debates moves and minutes, she’s demonstrating the power of showing up for yourself.

AD

On the court, however, clarity is in short supply. LeBron James officially opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, locking in his 23rd year in the NBA. But his agent, Rich Paul, didn’t offer a clean endorsement of the Lakers’ direction. Instead, he made it clear LeBron will be watching closely to see how the team builds around him, and what it means for their title chances.

The James family finds themselves at a crossroads

It’s a delicate balance. The Lakers have added Deandre Ayton to fill a long-standing need at center. But outside of that, the moves have been sparse. Losing Dorian Finney-Smith and striking out on bigs like Brook Lopez and Clint Capela didn’t help. Meanwhile, their eyes are on preserving cap space for 2027, further complicating the narrative.

That’s especially relevant with Luka Doncic now wearing purple and gold after a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis packing. While the Slovenian star is clearly the future of the franchise, it’s still unfamiliar territory for LeBron, who’s always been the centerpiece, not a co-star. And if L.A. can’t deliver a roster that contends now, whispers of trades and exits will only grow louder. Yet for all the speculation, Bronny James is doing his best to stay locked in.

“We don’t really talk about it much,” Bronny told reporters. “I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, to not even pay attention to it… just lock into what you have going on right now. And that’s what’s going to get me better and to keep me focused.” Bronny enters the Summer League with more confidence and conditioning than a year ago, when nerves and limited experience defined his first NBA taste. Now slimmed down to 215 pounds, he’s focusing on becoming a high-motor defensive player—his clearest path to consistent minutes.

“I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor,” he said. “There’s going to be guys that can go out and score 15, 20 (points) a game. I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now… I have to be a defensive menace.” He won’t be suiting up alongside Adou Thiero in Vegas. Thiero’s still recovering from a knee injury, but Bronny remains focused on growth. It’s the same message echoed by his father, even if his long-term presence in Los Angeles isn’t guaranteed. LeBron has always been calculating, and Rich Paul’s recent comments are far from accidental.

Even ESPN’s Dave McMenamin chimed in, “Dallas, I’m told that they would only be interested in LeBron in a buyout situation… but again. I don’t believe that’s happening…I don’t necessarily think that because his son’s gonna be… first of all, and let’s keep bringing this up because I don’t think it’s getting enough attention. His son’s on the Lakers…So he’s gonna go get a trade away from his son?… LeBron 52.6. Let’s throw in an extra contract. I just don’t think.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And yet, the Lakers know they need more. They’ve already missed out on big-name centers like Brook Lopez and Clint Capela. Reports suggest the front office is actively exploring trade scenarios, targeting rim-running bigs who can pair well with Luka. Names like Walker Kessler, Nic Claxton, and Jalen Duren are in play. But with the clock ticking and Doncic’s extension eligibility in August, it’s pressure time for Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers have roster holes. This offseason may very well define the final act of LeBron James’s iconic career, and the first real chance for Bronny to stake his own claim. In a summer where speculation reigns, Savannah James just reminded us that sometimes, the real power move is focusing on yourself.