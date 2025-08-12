Savannah James Feels Bad About Personal Image as Business Partner’s Ultimatum Surfaces

There are some unsaid rules in relationships. No one teaches them to you, but you always know what you’ve got to do. And this goes for all kinds of relationships, parents and children, lovers, and most importantly, among friends. Now, you can go ahead and assume what these silent rules are. But to make it easier, they are the degree of approachability and communication, or mutual understanding. Now, Savannah James might slightly fumble on one, but on the other, she’s trying her best to keep up.

Vannah and April McDaniels have been friends for the last 15 years. In this span, the ladies have partnered with each other for various ventures. From hosting the Everybody’s Crazy podcast to starting the Let It Break community. In one of their interviews with CNBC in 2024, McDaniels mentioned that the essential component of a good friendship is being your truest self. Things should happen authentically, and nothing should feel forced.

And yet, after all these years, while sitting in their studio for the latest episode of the podcast, Savannah made a revelation. The 38-year-old has often heard it, but April chooses not to believe it. So the conversation began with McDaniels mentioning that their callers feel nervous while talking to them; however, she feels they’re approachable.

“So approachable. It’s so crazy, though, because I get it. I’ve been told yes, that I am not approachable. I feel like I feel bad because I’m really not like that,” Savannah James revealed, sounding slightly sad. Meanwhile, her dear friend intervenes, saying, “I feel like you are definitely approachable. I am not. Don’t approach me. Don’t try to grab my shoulder.”

USA Today via Reuters May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Savannah James glides into an arena like a breath of fresh air, melting the gap between glam and genuine. Courtside, she greets smiles with her own, turning quick glances into shared moments. Her style speaks elegance while her words spill kindness on Instagram. She makes you feel seen, even from afar. That’s not distant energy. That’s a magnet you cannot resist. Yet if you feel she’s unapproachable, then that’s something to think over.

At the same time, April McDaniels made sure, her best buddy knows and understands what friendships mean to her. McDaniels shared that initially, when they were getting to know each other, Vannah would disappear and barely ever call back. However, with time, things changed, and the meaning of friendship became the same for both ladies. Isn’t that beautiful?

Savannah James understands April’s definition of friendship

April McDaniels strongly believes that it’s important to have friends to survive. However, friendship requires work, it requires effort, and time. “I’m somebody that really values friendship. So, even like when me and Savannah first became friends, she won’t call me back. And I’ll be like, after three weeks, I’m like, where the f— are you? Are you like alive?” McDaniels shared with the caller. “What’s happening? Oh, sorry. And I remember we had a conversation and I was like, I want to be a friend, but you’d be inconsistent. And I don’t know what to do with that. Like, that’s not a friendship. Like it can’t be one-sided.”

April McDaniels lays it bare—friendship thrives on honesty and bold invitations. Saying “I want to be your friend” is a power move, and hiding away only turns it into a cat and mouse chase no one wins. Feel the spark? Make the call, start the plan, and keep the magic alive before the moment slips. “You just call your girl. Oh my God, I heard the song. Guess what? Whatever. Like, sometimes I FaceTime with Savannah. I know she’d be in bed with LeBron. I’d be like, is LeBron there? Is he asleep? Then I’ll be laughing real loud and saying whatever,” she added. Well, at this point, LeBron James is also a part of their group!

She further added, “I just feel like you have to truly be yourself. And if it doesn’t work out, it’s okay, but leave it on the floor. Like, I don’t feel like it’s the time to be censoring, or I’m not sure. Should I call or should I ask you, hey, you want to go for drinks or like, hey, you want to go for a walk, or you need to go back?” So, for April, connection keeps you alive, joy keeps you glowing. She swears by tiny plans that spark big bonds, from dog walks to post-work drinks. COVID may have pushed people apart, but she urges pulling them back in. Say yes, make the invite, and build your circle. After all, friends will not find themselves.

So, Friendship, for Savannah and April, is less about rules and more about rhythm. They mix honesty with humor, effort with ease, and somehow make it all feel like second nature. As Savannah continues her pilates, just without LeBron, their bond keeps growing louder than any courtside cheer. Because when you find your people, you hold on and you show up.