Savannah James Involves LeBron in Unusual Offseason Activity Amid Latest Lakers Decision

LeBron James is 40 years young with that 20-year-old James energy. “LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN when James chose to exercise his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. James is looking at the team’s offseason moves with a microscope, and is rehabilitating during the offseason.

Lakers general manager and president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, mentioned, “If he had a chance to retire a Laker, that would be great.” Was that a hint to LeBron to think of his legacy at the franchise? Maybe, or it was just a hopeful statement. James likely sees things the same way with this recent extension, but no one knows how things change. I mean, who predicted the Luka Doncic trade?

While James continues to gear up for the upcoming season, he has made a part of his workout a couple of activities. James was recently spotted with his wife, Savannah James, in a private pilates class with instructor Stefania Okolie. Savannah reposted a story from the instructor, which was captioned, “heart forward control.”It means moving with purpose and power, actively pushing your chest forward and leading with your heart throughout the exercise, ensuring every movement is strong, intentional, and aligned. James is staying ahead of the game, crushing his workouts while spending quality time with his wife, turning fitness and connection into one powerful double win.

For James, the offseason is a balance of family time and his work time. The NBA star was golfing with his son-cum-teammate as he posted a video of them driving in a golf cart together on Sunday afternoon. “Great Sunday.” The father-son echo in the short clip. While he is practicing pilates with his wife or golfing with his son, work is still on his mind.

James took time to congratulate Luka on his three-year, $165 million contract extension at the Lakers. The four-time Finals MVP jumped on a video call with the former Mavericks star, no doubt plotting their comeback and laying out their championship blueprint right after last season’s first-round playoff exit. The Lakers went 16-7 in the games James and Doncic played together, and it seemed like just the start. Doncic might turn out to be James’ work wife as they aim big in the 40-year-old’s final seasons.

Luka Doncic’s LeBron James Wish Signals Lakers’ Championship Push

LeBron James is no longer ‘pushing 40’. Soon, he will be 41, and the same question remains: will the 2020 Covid-era title be his last one? The Lakers seem to be pushing for a one last hurrah for the star before he hangs up his boots. Pelinka pulled off a coup by landing DeAndre Ayton, the former No. 1 pick and Dončić’s close friend from the 2018 Draft, scooping him up after a Portland buyout to give the Lakers instant muscle in the middle and a reunion of top-tier talent.

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) takes the ball down court as forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Along with Ayton, the 2021-22 Kia Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. While he has been plagued with injuries the past two seasons, he could be key in elevating their defense. After Pelinka professed James’ retirement to take place at the Lakers, now even Doncic has done the same, according to a report from DallasHoopsJournal.

The report mentioned, “Dončić wants LeBron to retire from the NBA with the Lakers, a source told DallasHoopsJournal.com. Dončić, a native of Slovenia, has frequently said LeBron was the player he watched most growing up. The former Dallas Mavericks superstar enjoyed playing alongside LeBron last season and believes the Lakers can contend for the championship next season, the source said.”

The Lakers are turning more Doncic-centric by the day. Like Shams Charania said, “The Lakers are moving more toward a Luka Dončić-led future.” And it seems just about time that James slowly starts fading into the shadows. It’s unlikely to think a player of LeBron’s stature can be number 2, but he recognizes Luka’s future in LA.“I hope, obviously, [he stays long term],” James told ESPN on April 30. “Laker fans f—ing love him here. L.A. has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother.”

And even while being the lieutenant, James is more than serviceable despite his age. Last season, his 22nd in the league, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists through 70 games while shooting 51.3 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from behind the arc, and posting a 57.1 effective field goal percentage. He might have a couple of years left in him, but that is a short time to form a championship team. With so much talk of retirement, the franchise might push for the title next season as they prepare for the exit of their most celebrated player and arguably the greatest of all time.