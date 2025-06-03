Savannah James Is Desparate for a “Break” From Life After Strong LeBron James Confession

You build strength not just in the gym but by fighting quiet battles no one sees. The NBA doesn’t offer comfort. Instead, it humbles you and teaches you to rise, again and again. Yes, the game is tough. But so is the life that comes with it. And it’s not just the players who fight. Their families do too. Savannah James, for example, knows that well. Beside LeBron since day one, she carries a power of her own—the kind that never asks for the spotlight but builds empires.

Savannah lives a multifaceted life, and it’s not too difficult to understand why. The entrepreneurial side that deals with her women’s community, Let It Break, and her beauty line, Reframe Beauty. Then there’s the podcaster Vannah, who sits in a studio with her best friend April McDaniels, to bring Everybody’s Crazy every week. Juggling through these responsibilities requires some motivation; to be precise, mental motivation.

“I think my mental motivation comes from just wanting to do something, or putting my mind to something that I want to do, and seeing it come to fruition at the end of the day. I’m a little bit of a procrastinator, so I tend to take my time,” Savannah James confessed on Season 3, Ep 4 of her podcast. “But I definitely like to see things come through at the end of the day. So, I would say just keeping it moving, for me, is a motivation. Because if I don’t keep it moving, then it’s—I’ll be like, done. Mentally motivated.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Words of a hustler! But the secret sauce? “My mental is a bully. So, my mental is very strong. My body could be dead, and my mental’s like, ‘Get up. Get up right now and get to do a thing.’ So I feel like, mentally, I’m very strong that it almost makes me think I’m invincible. So that’s where I get my motivation from,” the mother of three finally spilled the beans. “I’m my hardest critic. And I definitely—I would definitely say me and LeBron have that in common: to strive for greatness. Like, as soon as my foot hits the edge of the bed, I’m like, boom!”

Speaking of Bron, he is one of the greatest hustlers you will find in the sporting world. The Akron Hammer’s desire to keep himself fit and going at 40 is something worth learning from. A healthy diet and an alleged $1.5 million investment in his body– that’s what makes LeBron James, LeBron James. And his hunger for greatness matches with Savannah James’s hunger for greatness.

But there are times when even the Queen feels like taking off he crown and resting. Some days are just too heavy and demand a break.

Savannah James is looking for a break amidst life’s insane grind

“You would think I have to conquer the world every single day. Which is good—it just is like a very overachiever mentality, and sometimes doesn’t allow you to rest like you should because you’re just always overdoing. So, I’m lucky that I’m mentally strong. But sometimes, I want to give it a little bit of a break,” Savannah James candidly confessed to April McDaniels. You see, an everyday grind seems normal for anyone, and Vannah isn’t an exception here.

But then the human body and mind do need a little break. We’re not superhumans, we’re not robots, or machines. Previously, Savannah had said how she sometimes feels heavy and icky with herself. And she never lets go of the feeling of being upset. However, given her mental strength that often reflects in her work, not just as a businesswoman but as a mother and wife, speaks volumes.

Even the strongest minds crave stillness. Savannah James may wear many crowns, but she’s also human beneath the titles. Standing beside LeBron, who chases greatness with every breath, she carries her fire—just as fierce, just as relentless. Yet, her quiet moments of honesty reveal where true power lies. Not in perfection, but in the grace to pause, reset, and rise again—stronger, softer, and still building empires right next to the King.