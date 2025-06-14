Savannah James Is Feeling Crazy on Bryce’s Special Day After Emotional Confession About Son

We are all aware of how close-knit the James family is. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is very emotional and protective of his family; in fact, the same can be said for his better half, Savannah James. Her love and appreciation for her kids were on display when Bryce James made waves on the national scene. Savannah and LeBron’s younger son made significant strides in his hooping career, as he committed to the University of Arizona’s basketball program.

This was a proud moment for his parents, who took it to social media to celebrate this feat. Now, as Bryce turns 18, his mother has taken it to Instagram to shower her love on him. Savannah posted a beautiful carousel on IG that featured pictures of Bryce and her. “18 is CRAAAAAAZZYY!!! Happiest Birthday, Bryce Maximus!!” Savannah captioned the wholesome post as she expressed her feelings on her son’s 18th birthday.

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj