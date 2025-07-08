Savannah James Issues 8-Word Demand After Instantly Regretting Major Change

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a splash in free agency, just as many expect from them. After a quiet start, they finally addressed their long-standing issues at the center by landing former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton. But while Ayton’s arrival brings optimism, uncertainty still lingers over trade rumors surrounding LeBron James. But does that bother the James family of Los Angeles? Well, Savannah James’ latest banger sends a message that the rumors of the court do not affect the James core, and it is business as usual.

Savannah James has built an impressive identity far beyond being the wife of an NBA icon. She co-hosts a widely popular podcast and runs her own successful skincare line, Reframe, all while gracefully balancing life as a devoted mother of three. Her business acumen and calm confidence speak volumes—she doesn’t chase the media, yet effortlessly hits the news whenever she speaks. Amid the noise surrounding LeBron’s future, Savannah’s mirror glimpse tells us she isn’t hearing. But watching. Yet unbothered.

Looking flawless when the cameras are on you 24/7 is not an easy task. It takes a lot of hit and trial, and that’s something that Savannah regretted doing recently, even if that means on a lighter note. The host of the ‘Everybody’s Crazy‘ podcast was getting ready for an event when she realized something. James took it to Instagram to showcase her feelings about spending hours and hours in the makeup room getting your hair and makeup done.

Savannah James couldn’t help but poke fun at herself while getting glammed up like a Hollywood star. “I thought I was about the sewy life,” she joked on her Instagram story, as a stylist worked on her hair. Known for her laid-back, minimalist style, Savannah clearly wasn’t loving the time-consuming process. But that wasn’t the only shift in her usually low-key routine, because recently, the James household has been adjusting to a brand-new addition that’s turning heads.

Savannah James welcomes the newest member of the James family

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s wife welcomed Milo, a Siamese kitten. Savannah took it to IG to introduce Milo to her fans; she captured the kitten as he explored his new home. She captioned this big moment with a heart-eye emoji and wrote, “Hi Milo“. Her post offered the followers a glimpse into the family’s life. However, Milo isn’t the only pet that the James family owns. If you’re not aware, LeBron James and his family already have King, their Cane Corso.

He’s been part of the family for the longest, providing loyal companionship. Meanwhile, we must not forget Indigo Sky, a French bulldog, who has created a cult following after the fans noticed that he often mimics LeBron James’ poses in family photos, adding playfulness to the family. Nonetheless, with Bronny and Bryce leaving home, Milo’s arrival might be Savannah’s way of keeping herself busy, which seems like a great initiative already.