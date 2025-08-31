Savannah James Joins Draymond Green’s Wife in Annual Tradition After Husbands Tease Travel Plans

In the James household, the last week has been all about Savannah James. That’s because the Los Angeles Lakers superstar family celebrated her 39th birthday just a few days back. The celebration seemed to initially include a dinner with friends and family, but that proved to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, she took to Instagram to showcase what seemed like a birthday trip alongside several of her closest friends. It looks like Savannah James and her friends, which included internet personality Icontips, and Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee, went on a trip to celebrate James’ special day. Icontips even posted a picture detailing the trip, and revealed that the group had gone a 72-hour celebration that spanned three cities.

Savannah herself posted another picture of the group wearing black hoodies with “You survive 72 HRS” written on them. Her caption, “3 cities, 72 hours, so much,” did not reveal which four cities the group had gone to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, this wasn’t all! Soon, more stories followed, in which the bunch can be seen doing several activities, all the way from having a great dinner to rocking stunning all-black outfits. In one of the clips posted on the story, Savannah was even seen getting some brand new ink on her neck– something that may as well end up becoming a yearly tradition.

“Why, I think I gotta get a tattoo or piercing every birthday,” She wrote on her story, along with the clip. Meanwhile, even though it’s hard to tell which three cities LeBron and Draymond Green’s wives visited throughout this stunning 72-hour run, we did get a glimpse of one, through Hazel Renee’s stories.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The actress posted several stories from this epic celebration, one of which featured her alongside Savannah James and others posing for a booth photo, which had Miami Beach written on its address. Hence, one of the cities that the group went to was Miami, although not much is known about the places they visited over there as well.

Of course, Savannah deserved to have the time of her life. More so, after the mother of three not too long ago revealed that she had a difficult time celebrating herself and that she doesn’t like celebrating her birthdays. It seems like it was her friends who made it possible, with Hazel Renee playing a huge role in this planned trip. However, it’s not just the wives who seem to get along together, as their husbands have also teased a few travel plans together.

LeBron James and Draymond Green tease a secret “meeting” together

If you know anything about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, it’s that the veteran forward is a master at stirring up the rumor mill. Whether it’s his contract extension or his next business move, James sure knows how to keep his fanbase on their toes. That’s exactly what he did on Thursday.

While his wife, Savannah James, was having the time of her life with her friends, he was enjoying a quiet Japanese dinner with and Draymond. This came to light after the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer posted a cryptic story on his Instagram account. James’ story featured a stunning Japanese restaurant with two names printed on a black table sign: ‘LeBron James and Draymond Green‘.

However, the sign wasn’t even the most interesting part of the veteran’s story; it was his caption. “Meetings.” This is what LeBron James wrote in the caption, leaving his fans baffled as to what he and Draymond Green were about to discuss over this dinner. Well, it could’ve been several things, given that James’ future in Southern California after the upcoming season seems to be in the air.

via Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Or maybe it could’ve just been a normal offseason catch-up between the two rivals turned friends. That’s because this isn’t the first time the two veteran players have spent some time together. What started as a rivalry with both clashing against each other on the court several times has somehow, through their common links with Klutch Sports and involvement in business, has turned into a great friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Draymond Green and LeBron James are partners as co-owners in a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion franchise. They joined other investors, including fellow NBA player Kevin Love and Maverick Carter, in September 2022 to buy the team. Further, the two also invested in shared ventures such as the tequila brand Lobos 1707 and LeBron’s media company UNINTERRUPTED.

Just a few weeks back, the two were on the stage together in a Bad Bunny concert in Cuba. So, it could after all be just a casual dinner among two friends, but given all the rumors surrounding LeBron James, it’s hard to believe that. Nonetheless, whatever the reason might be, if this meeting was basketball-related, we’ll find out about it sooner or later, as we keep a close eye on the forward’s next move