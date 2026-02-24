Savannah James’ Latest Confession Pours Cold Water on LeBron James’ Cavs Reunion Dreams

Los Angeles Premiere Of Peacock s Shooting Stars American professional basketball player LeBron James and wife Savannah James arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Peacock s Shooting Stars held at the Regency Village Theatre on May 31, 2023 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-losangel230531_np85C.jpg

Had it not been Akron, maybe LeBron James would have never completely immersed himself in basketball. He wanted to give his family a better life. Decades on, he and Savannah James are raising a loving family and enjoying the fruits of their sacrifice. But despite their story beginning in the modest streets of Ohio, Savannah knew she was meant for more.

While speaking on her podcast, she opened up about her early ambitions.

“I loved it. I always knew. Yeah, like I’m from Ohio. Love Ohio. Born and bred. But I knew that it was too small for me. So eventually I was going to be out of there anyways, you know? So I think going to Miami and then coming to LA was like, damn, it wasn’t in between… I do think that it helped me grow a lot. So thankful for both of us,” she said on Everybody’s Crazy.

Obviously, the family moved because of LeBron James’ NBA career. However, Akron, Ohio, never stood for luxury when the couple grew up. They had to look over a larger horizon to manifest their current style of living. For years, Savannah James couldn’t get out of her shell since she became a parent at 18. Luckily. Even while making the trip to a big city like Miami, she had great guidance.

“When I moved the first time from Ohio to Miami, my parents moved with me. So, I had a built-in support system. And then come in here, they moved with me too. So, it was easy to transition. The kids were older. So that was really just one of those things where we asked or told them what the plan was and they were just like, okay, we’re cool,” James said about moving cities.

And that transition seemingly impacted her confidence. Savannah James has launched programs for women’s empowerment and is an entrepreneur. All of that happened once they moved to cities that provided such opportunities. However, the confession also means her husband will have a difficult decision to make.

LeBron James’ Cleveland homecoming in jeopardy

The James family knows what it’s like to move back home. After Miami, the Akron Hammer returned to do good on his promise. His family was supportive, allowing him to enjoy his prime the way LeBron James wanted to. Now, the 41-year-old thinks it’s his time to sacrifice. Whether it’s retirement or moving places, family will play a heavy hand in his next decision.

Particularly, Savannah James. The four-time MVP has given her all the credit for looking after their family and never asking for anything. Now, having finally built an identity for herself, Los Angeles clearly offers the greater growth prospect. Ohio will always be home, but she has made her life outside of the city.

So the question now becomes this. LeBron James isn’t going to play for many years. Does Savannah James make another sacrifice for a season, or does the Lakers star look for his family’s future when making a free agency decision? Fans are hoping he wears the maroon and gold again, as a way to end his storied career.

If it does come down to it, Savannah James could very well be on board. She knows how important it is for her husband to finish his career with a meaningful exit. The Cavaliers appear to be opening their arms, too. However, it’s evident that the decision isn’t going to be as simple as saying let’s go back home.

It’s not only basketball that is at the forefront. Zhuri James, the couple’s daughter, is playing volleyball and attending school in LA. Bronny and Bryce James aren’t at home due to basketball. They also have to consider their kids’ futures. Luckily, LeBron James has always said his family wants the best for him.

They have never opposed any decisions during his 23-year NBA career. It’s unlikely anybody will tell him it shouldn’t end a certain way. Still, even LeBron James understands the opportunities a big city provides. Whatever comes ahead, it’s clear that he won’t decide for himself. James will hear from the clan and decide what’s best going forward, in my opinion.