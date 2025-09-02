Savannah James Makes Strict Rule for Daughter After Frustrations Over Bryce & Bronny James

Savannah James is one of those mothers who rightfully steal the “cool” tag. Yet when it comes to protecting her children and family, she’s fierce. Forget all the coolness; she’ll confront you for demeaning the kids. And well, Vannah has already done this for Bronny James. However, the boys, Bryce and Bronny, have tormented her enough that she has now set some rules for little Zhuri.

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Crazy, one of the callers, named Onyx from NYC, admitted that he gets worked up when his wife doesn’t receive his call. “I’m calling 10 times. And that’s 10 times. Yeah, she better call my a– back. That’s the type of crazy I am.”

Meanwhile, April and Savannah dove into love talk with fire and flair. April confessed she’s all in, chasing that “where you at” energy, while Vannah boldly rejected calling or sending her location. This brought a series of memories back for the mother of three.

Savannah James shared, “That’s so funny. I had Life360 on my phone. My boys muted me so fast. I’m like, ‘First of all, this is not how this works. Turn it on.’ It got to a point where I was just like, ‘You know what, f— it.’ They not going to turn it on. It’s not going to work. I didn’t put anything.” She added, “But that one was—it was kind of like you can’t do nothing. If you’re driving, it tells you how fast they’re going in the car. It shows you the actual movement that they’re making. Definitely get in there for Knox.”

However, rules are going to change for the 10-year-old Zhuri. Vannah noted, “Zhuri is 1,000% going to have it. And if you turn it off, you’re not going nowhere. Your location is going to say you’re at this address. That’s it. But yeah, they was, I mean his boys, so I get it. But no choice, no options for Z.”

Now, Savannah James recently rejected her daughter’s request to fly with her team for a volleyball tournament. And guess what the 38-year-old did? Yes, she said no to Zhuri. Why?

Savannah James denied Zhuri a normal flight experience

Savannah isn’t a fan of Spirit Airlines. Their budget-friendly trips aren’t particularly enticing to her. Recently, in one of the episodes, one of the callers mentioned the airlines, and Vannah flinched with discontent. Then she shared an incident with her daughter.

“My baby just asked me. She’s going to a volleyball tournament. The team is flying Spirit. She’s like, ‘Mom, I just want to fly my team.’ I said, ‘Baby, I really understand that, but it’s going to be a no.’ We’ll see them when we get there,” Savannah shared.

Simply put, Savannah James plays no games when it comes to love, family, or safety. One moment, she’s laughing about Life360, the next, she’s setting non-negotiable rules for Zhuri. She lets the boys slide, but her little girl? Locked in. And when Spirit Airlines entered the chat, she made it clear—cool mom or not, her crown stays fierce.