Savannah James Nowhere in Sight as LeBron James Shares Rare Moment With Mother Gloria

It’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a close-knit relationship with his mother, Gloria James. After all, the 40-year-old’s mother proudly calls herself “Mother of the King” and even has a tattoo that reads “Queen James.” Goia remains a major fixture in James’ professional as well as personal life, often seen cheering for him from the stands. However, despite all of this success, the LA star’s mother remains as grounded as ever. In fact, she’s rarely seen in public events despite her son being in the spotlight for a couple of decades.

You could say that LeBron’s mother lives a low-key life. But don’t let that trick you into believing that she doesn’t spend enough time with her family. That’s because whether it’s supporting her son, daughter-in-law, or even grandchildren, Gloria doesn’t miss a chance. That is exactly what was on display when King James posted a new story on his Instagram account on Sunday. Last night, the Lakers’ superstar made headlines by being part of the Fanatics Fest alongside other icons such as Tom Brady and rapper Jay-Z.

LeBron James became the talk of the town after the seven-time Super Bowl winner named him the ‘greatest-ever’ during the event. However, today’s focus isn’t about that. It’s about what happened after the event. Today, James posted a wholesome story in which the Lakers veteran is seen enjoying a lovely lunch with none other than his mother. However, while the mother and son duo were having a great meal together, people couldn’t help but notice that James’s better half, Savannah, was nowhere to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty AKRON, OH – MAY 2: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is joined by his mother Gloria James as he receives the Maurice Podoloff Trophy as the 2009-10 NBA Most Valuable Player presented by Kia Motors on May 2, 2010 at James A Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus in Akron, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

AD

This raised quite a few eyebrows, as the James family more often than not is seen spending quality time together. There can be several reasons why the mother of three was not with LeBron James and Gloria at the table, but the most likely of them all is that Savannah was tied up with work. If you’re not aware, James’ wife has started her own beauty and skin care brand called ‘Reframe‘, which is something she holds in high regard. Apart from that, Savannah is also the host of her fan-favorite podcast and also mother of three kids.

So, things can get a bit busy for the LA Lakers’ star’s wife. Meanwhile, it seems that Gloria isn’t just showering her son with all the love, as her grandchildren also seem to be getting their fair share.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James’ mother pens a heartfelt message for grandson Bryce

If you haven’t been updated, there’s a new James on the block! Yes, Bryce James is the latest from the James family to make huge waves in the basketball world. The 18-year-old shooting guard recently committed to the University of Arizona, but before that was his high school graduation ceremony. Bryce, just a few days back, started a new chapter in his life, as he received well wishes from his mother and father. Just like his parents, Bryce’s grandmother also couldn’t contain her excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria James (@gloriajames) Expand Post

Gloria posted a carousel of pictures with her second grandson along with a heartfelt caption. “I had the distinct honor of attending my 2nd grandson’s Bryce Maximus’s High School graduation. I’m so very proud of you. And I wish you the very best in your future endeavors. I know that you’re going to strive and succeed to reach beyond the planets!!!! I LOVE YOU, Grammy.” She wrote on her Instagram post. LeBron’s mother was very proud of her grandson and wished him the best for his future endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The pictures of her together with her grandson, Bryce, showcased just how close-knit the James household is with each other and the values that have been rooted in them. It was heartwarming, to say the least. Nonetheless, it’s great to see LeBron James’ second son also follow in his father’s footsteps with Bryce joining the Wildcats to play collegiate basketball. It will be interesting to see how this journey goes for Bryce, as he hopes to join his father in LA.

Meanwhile, LeBron has a huge summer ahead of him, as he and the Lakers look to bolster their roster.