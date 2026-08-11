Savannah James Put in Tough Spot as NBA Sets LeBron James vs Bronny James Christmas Day Clash

When LeBron James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer, he left his son Bronny behind in Los Angeles, a detail many observers noted as the one cost of the move nobody was talking about out loud. The NBA just made it impossible to stay quiet about it. On Christmas Day, father and son will be on opposite sides of the court, and Savannah James is now being asked the question she probably hoped wouldn’t come this quickly.

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The NBA announced on Tuesday that James and the 76ers will travel to face Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 5 p.m. Christmas Day matchup on ABC and ESPN. It will be LeBron’s record 21st Christmas Day game, and easily the most personal.

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Bronny James enters his third NBA season as a Laker, having stayed in Los Angeles after his father’s departure. Which means the league’s most famous family is now split between two franchises, two conferences, and two different playoff ambitions.

ESPN’s Sam Block tweeted: “LeBron vs Bronny on NBA Christmas Day is by far the greatest matchup in NBA history.” The full five-game slate also features an NBA Finals rematch between the Knicks and Spurs, the Heat against the Celtics, and two Western Conference showdowns. But nothing on the board comes close to the gravity of this one.

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LeBron played with Bronny for two seasons in Los Angeles, after making history as the first father-son duo to share an NBA court. Now they’ll be trying to beat each other on the league’s biggest regular-season stage, in the city they shared, in front of the fans who watched them do something nobody had ever done before.

Fans React, and Everyone Wants to Know What Savannah Does

Social media, particularly X, was thrown into a frenzy. “Real question is: what jersey will Mrs. James be wearing?” one fan posted, and nobody had a good answer, because there isn’t one. Savannah James attending a Sixers-Lakers Christmas game is the definition of a no-win situation.

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“Can’t wait to see LeBron dunk on Bronny in the paint Christmas Day” was one of the milder takes. “Perhaps it will also result in the first father-son hard foul followed by the first father-son brawl in NBA history. That would seriously rule for a multitude of reasons,” offered another. “The ultimate ‘I brought you into this world, I can take you out’ moment,” another fan commented.

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LeBron James isn’t the only Sixer with a homecoming on the schedule. Jaylen Brown’s return to Boston will also draw enormous attention this season. But none of those games carry the same weight as Dec. 25 in Los Angeles.

LeBron spent eight years in that building. His son still plays there. His wife will be in the arena somewhere and deciding in real time which way to look when the ball goes up.