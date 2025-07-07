Savannah James Reveals Latest Addition To Family After Major Changes In Everyday Life

The James family have a royal new addition. Savannah James introduced a cute little arrival with her 2.5 million followers. And it’s something you’d expect. Amid the canine-positive fam, there’s an odd furry out. The new furball on the block is a cat. He’s probably going to be friends with the family’s OG furbaby, Indigo Sky. Savannah’s sweet news comes when she and LeBron are probably facing two-thirds of empty nest syndrome.

Bronny James is busy going viral at the Summer League right now. Bryce James has college to think about. Zhuri is growing up too fast before our eyes. At this time LeBron and Savannah needed a new baby on their hands.

In comes Milo. Savannah revealed him through an Instagram Story, introducing a cat exploring his new house. “Hi Milo,” she wrote with a heart eye emoji.

From the looks of it, it’s a young Siamese cat, you know the kind with strikingly bright eyes and super affectionate to humans. He’d be the first cat in this household as far as fans know. She didn’t share any further details about it other than the name so far. We presume this is a new pet in the family.

Milo will have other four-legged companions in the house (hopefully that dogs vs cats trope is not real here). LeBron James and the family have a Cane Corso named King, who is more playful than he looks for a fierce guard dog.

There’s also the famous Indigo Sky, the French Bulldog who’s a celebrity in his own right since the family adopted him in 2020. Indigo lives the stereotype that dogs take after their owners. This pooch recently went viral through the family picture where he and LeBron – without coordination – had identical poses. It’s a party game for fans since then to point out similarities between Indigo and Bron.

Milo’s in good company with Indigo and the James brood currently in the house. It’d be a while before he’d get to bond with Bronny and Bryce though.

Savannah’s eldest kids are away from home

The NBA’s Summer League kicked off on July 6, to be held in California, Utah, and Las Vegas. While LeBron James is out on the greens discovering golf, Bronny is bringing the vibes to the Summer League. He’s played 11 minutes into his summer debut so far but already earned the spotlight – from his Nike LeBron 20s (which his dad wore to the 2022 Drew League) to grabbing a steal for a LeBron-esque dunk.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 103-83 on Sunday’s California Classic. The 20-year-old shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point line, and completed the game with 10 points. Since LeBron picked up his player option, Bronny has shown he’s focused on improving for his sophomore season to extend his career with the Lakers.

It’s a crucial time for the family amid all those questions about LeBron’s future. During that, Bryce has started the college life at Arizona. The three-star recruit is working towards his first NCAA season where it would be a fight to earn minutes in the roster.

While they’re away, their sister Zhuri and mom are making the newest member feel at home. Milo is in a lot emptier house back in Los Angeles. But if he learns a trick or two from Indigo, he’s going to be the next Internet star real soon.