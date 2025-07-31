Savannah James Reveals One Thing She “Shouldn’t Do as a Wife” After Marriage Confession With LeBron

There’s a rulebook society never stops updating—what wives should wear, how they should act, where they shouldn’t be seen. That’s why bachelorette nights become a free pass. One wild night before the vows, and it’s all fun, giggles, and “you only live once.” But after that? Cue the drama, the judgment, the gasps. That’s how it is—when a woman steps outside the “wife” box, the world circles like sharks. And when that woman happens to be the queen beside the King? Oh, the cameras don’t just pan—they hunt.

Savannah James and April McDaniel are back on the mic, and things are about to get hilariously real. Their hit podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, just dropped its brand new season on July 29. It’s your weekly dose of unfiltered call-ins, messy stories, and deep dives into all things relationships, chaos, and healing. So if you’ve ever found yourself in a wild situation thinking, “Am I the only one losing it?”—Savannah and April have the perfect podcast for you. And in this episode, Vannah got real about finding her own identity in marriage, and let’s just say—she didn’t hold back.

While talking on Everybody’s Crazy, she opened up about the pressure to act a certain way just because she’s “somebody’s wife.” She said, “Maybe going to like a s—- club. Like, I can’t be seen in here. I’m somebody’s wife. Like that’s crazy.” But then came the shift—“Baby, take me to the trap. Take me to the trap. Let me go live my best life. You could have tried.”

She explained that while she’s always respected marriage —“I’ve, you know, always felt like I was somebody’s wife and wanted to be married,”— she’s also learned she doesn’t have to shrink who she is for it. “Initially thinking about it, it was just certain things that I felt like I shouldn’t do as a wife. But also personality-wise, like he know who he married. So I don’t have to change that because of the parameter of marriage… That’s not to say that I like go to the strip club every weekend or nothing like that. But like, when the time calls and we want to have fun, then it’s okay. And my husband knows exactly who I am. So I will tell you like, ‘oh, I’m going to trap.’”

When LeBron James turned 35, a fancy dinner party just wasn’t enough. The night kicked off in full Hollywood glam at the Sunset Tower Hotel—tuxedos, gowns, cigars, and a massive three-tier cake set the tone, along with his Lakers teammates. But the night didn’t end with cigars and cake. Nope. The whole crew—including LeBron’s wife Savannah—took the party to Hollywood’s Crazy Girls s—- club. Yep, Savannah rolled up with her husband, which TMZ noted just shows “how much she loves to have fun with her husband.”

The couple has clearly embraced each other for who they are, but that acceptance didn’t come without its share of roadblocks and moments of doubt.

Savannah James gets real about love, healing, and what truly matters

Even the strongest relationships are made of moments we never see—quiet struggles, silent healing, and slow, steady growth. On the last season of her podcast with April McDaniel, Savannah peeled back the curtain just a bit, letting listeners in on what truly matters to her in a relationship. “Not the things. Everybody cares about the things,” she said candidly. “My love language is not gifts. I want to spend time, I want to talk. Don’t get me wrong. It’s nice, every now and then, but that’s not.” That one line alone spoke volumes not just about her marriage to LeBron James, but about the values she holds dear.

As the conversation unfolded, Savannah drifted into a deeply personal moment, reflecting on a feeling that had once weighed her down. “I felt so heavy and like, icky, and I did not know why, and then I figured it,” she shared. “I sat in it for a bit. I didn’t like…I was a little bit upset with myself.” Instead of brushing past it, she chose to face it head-on. “Like ‘Why do I feel like this like this? This is stupid like, why?’ But I sat with it. I figured it out; it came to me why I was feeling that way, and I’m like, okay. I acknowledged it. And I did what I needed to do to move forward with it.”

In that moment, she wasn’t just talking about emotions; she was talking about growth, the kind that quietly shapes the foundation of a lasting relationship. And it’s not the first time Savannah has had to confront tough emotions. Long before the fame and the fairytale-like image of the James family, there were high school days marked by judgment and isolation.

“I had to defend myself. I had a lot of that. I had girls who didn’t like me and couldn’t tell nobody why they didn’t like me,” she recalled. But even then, she stood tall. April McDaniel noted that jealousy may have played a part, and maybe it did. Still, Savannah weathered it all with LeBron by her side. That resilience? It’s what carried them from high school halls to a solid marriage that continues to defy the odds.