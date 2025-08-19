Savannah James Sends Strong Message on Marriage With LeBron James During Rare Incident on Podcast

You say cheerleader. We hear LeBron James cheering for his wife, Savannah James. The lovebirds have been going strong for the last 20 years. Yet, the spark and all the “aww” moments never leave their side. Now, Bron has the habit of posting anything related to Vannah on his Instagram Stories. From business ventures to the announcement of Everybody’s Crazy’s latest episode, the Akron Hammer is always there for his lady.

But what if this habit turns into a series of fans calling in on the podcast? Well, that’s exactly what happened in episode 4 of season 4 of the Everybody’s Crazy podcast. Therapist Brittainy Noel joined Savannah James and April McDaniels. However, the plot twist came when one of the early callers, named David Smith from New Jersey, spoke about his ‘crazy’. “My crazy is LeBron Raymone James,” he said. “That’s crazy,” James said without a moment’s hesitation.

This might be the first time someone called Bron by his full government name. In fact, even McDaniels was seemingly unaware of his middle name. “What’s crazy about him?” Vannah further asked the caller. He said, “LeBron’s the greatest human to walk the earth. You’re the luckiest person on earth to be able to touch the Akron Hammer.” Well, this is where April intervened.

She said, “Well, first of all, she’s lucky, too. So, don’t get it mixed up. But I agree.” Meanwhile, Savannah James also shared her input, more like a solid message: “He’s lucky, too.” Twelve years of marriage and three kids later, one cannot simply say that Savannah is the only lucky one in the relationship; that’s what April pointed out. And yes, the 38-year-old mother of three chipped in.

Well, had this whole LeBron James fan-calling incident been just a one-time thing, it might have ended there. However, it wasn’t. In fact, the excitement only grew stronger. Soon, more callers joined in, and suddenly, it seemed as though the 40-year-old Lakers star’s fans had lined up for Vannah.

Savannah James encounters more LeBron James on her podcast

LeBron and Savannah James’ love story feels ripped from the sweetest reel of fate. She was 16, he was 17, and sparks flew between the rival high schools of Akron. She teased him with a number swap on her terms, and he leaned in with charm. From Applebee’s laughs to prom-night magic, their journey unfolded into a forever built on playfulness, faith, and destiny. And as mentioned before, the spark is very much thriving.

Now, one caller named Marcus Hunter called on the Everybody’s Crazy podcast and said, “My crazy is LeBron James.” But why? “Because I’ve been watching LeBron James ever since I was a little boy. I’ve been wearing his shoes ever since I was like seven. Wow. He’s so inspirational. I love his game. I love everything about him. You see how he handles his kids and his wife, like perfection of man. I really feel like he’s a peak human being,” he said.

Savannah immediately said, “That’s sweet.” Meanwhile, April McDaniel encouraged the caller to seek stability, find love, build a family, and avoid distractions. Then she said, “We got some LeBron fans. He must have posted.” Vannah once again chipped in, saying, “He must have.” Thus was the first time the ladies got so many Bron fans on call. Rare sightings!

Love has rarely sounded this loud. From government-name confessions to childhood shoe stories, Bron’s fans turned Savannah’s podcast into a LeBron appreciation hotline. Just a while back, Savannah James shared she heard people say she was unapproachable, but LeBron’s fans seemingly proved it wrong. And with April’s witty quips and Vannah’s calm grace, the chaos felt like pure gold.