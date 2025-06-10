Savannah James Shares Lesser Known Detail of Postpartum Life at 18 With Bronny James

Looking at Savannah James now, she exudes a sense of calmness. Her demeanor is collective, having launched herself as an entrepreneur and a strong, independent woman. But no matter how organized she seems, it didn’t start like that. Even the ‘Queen’ needed a support system, especially at the time she had Bronny James.

Savannah James was only 18 years old when she had the now 20-year-old. That time would surely have been nerve-wrecking. So when a distressed mother called about her son of the same age becoming a father, she recalled the early days as a mother. Savannah James stressed on the vital role her parents played in helping her raise a child.

“My parents, I think, supported me in the way that you’re explaining… I had my first son when I was 18. So I was still able to do 18-year-old things, you know, if that makes sense. But also supported me enough to be like, okay, now you need to get your baby,” she said on Everybody’s Crazy. Her parents didn’t teach her exactly how to be there for Bronny.

That was something they didn’t want to impose on Savannah. However, the guidance coming from someone who has been through the entire cycle helped Savannah James manage the situation well. She was able to grasp the ways of beinga young parent while also balancing the rest of her life. But James knew she would never be alone in her journey.

Of course, it wasn’t just Savannah who had to adjust. LeBron James, who was at the peak of his basketball career, didn’t let it be a one-person task. He played an active hand in raising Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri lovingly with his wife. Sure, the balancing act may not have been easy. However, the more support they had as a family, the stronger they grew.

And as it happened, they didn’t feel comfortable without anyone else but their own helping out.

Savanah James didn’t want anyone but her mother

Savannah James had a habit of having her parents around to help with Bronny James. But at one point, even they needed rest. So the entrepreneur decided to bring in some external help. But it took years for her to finally take that step and invite somebody to help around the house and with the kids.

“I did not get a nanny for my boys until they were, my oldest was seven,” she revealed to her co-host April McDaniel. At that time, the younger son, Bryce James, was only four years old. However, Savannah James quickly realized having a nanny wasn’t doing the job. “And then I had her for a year and I was like, yeah, nope, where my mom at?,” she added.

Still, reluctantly though, she did get a nanny for Zhuri James once she turned three. As for McDaniel, she can’t imagine life without her nanny around the house. She relies extensively on her nanny, but it’s to help her, rather than her children.

But well, any support goes a long way. That’s what this story proves. It was because of her parents that Savannah James could take her time and learn her way of parenting. Now, she has managed to raise three strong personalities who have not only managed the constant spotlight, but are also accomplishing things on their own footing.