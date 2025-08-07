Savannah James Shares What Makes Her Happy After Unusual Activity With LeBron James

Years ago, Pablo Picasso said, “Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” It’s true. Every mark on the canvas speaks in a language that an artist understands. Every brush stroke is like a personal love letter; an ode to inspiration, if you will? But for the eyes that view it with the world’s perspective, the theory might change a bit, if not completely. Yet, art has a gripping effect on everyone, including Savannah James.

So, on Thursday, Vannah turned into a connoisseur of art. Looks like LeBron James’s wife has a new installation at home. Or is she at a gallery staring right into the soul of 44-year-old artist Danielle McKinney, based in New Jersey? Just so you know, McKinney is a visual artist whose expertise is in capturing figures in leisurely activities. Her flair on canvas evoked in surreal settings immediately catches one’s attention.

Now, sharing a series of images on her IG handle, Savannah James captioned: “This piece makes me happy.🦋 Painting by Danielle McKinney.” The oil painting with a black background has the face of a lady painted in brown and a beautiful tiger swallowtail butterfly resting on her nose. In the third slide, the 38-year-old didn’t just flaunt her jewelry, but also a butterfly tattoo near her wrist. Pairing the images, she also added, Michael Jackson’s Butterfly. “All I got to say is that I must be dreaming, can’t be real.” Perfection!

Savannah James picked up a portrait, and suddenly the spotlight shifted. After Wednesday’s buzz, watching LeBron stretch through pilates was entertaining, sure—but Savannah offered something different. Calm, creative, and effortlessly cool, her art journey gave fans a breath of fresh air. Because with her, every day brings a new canvas and a new way to steal the scene.

LeBron James joined hands with Savannah James for a Pilates session

LeBron James has been keeping busy this offseason, but the grind never really stops. In a recent clip, the Lakers icon teamed up with his wife, Savannah, for a Pilates session, turning heads with grace and grit. At 40, he keeps reinventing the wheel, finding ways to stay sharp while letting the world peek into his fitness routine.

Pilates may seem gentle, but it hits hard where it matters. For a sport that demands power, balance, and lightning-fast reactions, core strength and flexibility are gold. While others rest, LeBron stretches and sculpts, leaning into every method that fuels longevity. The man who has ruled for two decades is still fine-tuning the engine, and it’s anything but ordinary.

Thus, Savannah chose painting to uplift her mood while LeBron James sculpted his core. One embraced butterflies and brushstrokes, the other bent into Pilates precision. Together, they turned an ordinary week into a masterclass in balance, beauty, and bold living. From oil on canvas to sweat on the mat, the James household keeps turning life into art.