Savannah James Spotted 5,760 Miles From LA Amid LeBron’s Monaco Stint

Waves remember secrets long after people forget—and right now, the Mediterranean is whispering to the James family. LeBron carved through Monaco’s glam for the E1 World Championship. But the spotlight has shifted. Savannah James, elegant and electric, is stealing hearts on the French Riviera. With every breeze, she’s writing her own summer story, and it smells like saltwater and lush blue.

Taking a flight across the Atlantic, Vannah has landed in Cannes. Two months after the Film Festival, the 38-year-old mother of three is at the resort town. But her motive is clear: relish every bit of culinary brilliance. If you’re someone who has a palate for the finest seafood, salads, and pasta, then La Guerite is the place for you. Staring directly at the blues of the sea, this open terrace restaurant has been the spot for foodies since 1902. ‘La Guerite’, which translates to a turret or shelter for a sentry on an old fort, serves the perfect view and the iconic boat rides for the visitors.

Sure, the bill might make your wallet sweat, but oh, the magic is worth every cent. Start with crisp calamari and silky salmon bites, then dive into the spiny lobster pasta that tastes like a vacation in every forkful. It’s bold, buttery, and borderline spiritual. You walk out full, glowing, and slightly convinced you’ve tasted happiness.

And yes, Savannah James has a reservation at La Guerite. Of course, she shared her excitement with the 3 million followers through an IG Story. In a picture with a fancy Chinese fan (or a table mat), with the restaurant’s name written on the Prussian blue tablecloth, Vannah made sure her fans knew she was miles away from LA.

Looks like everyone in the James household is escaping Los Angeles’ heat. Not just the summer, but the uncertain future that’s heating the temperature. Yes, LeBron James’s future with the Lakers remains in darkness. And he might just stay for a while, after signing his $52.6 million player option. However, the tension isn’t stopping him from executing other plans.

After golf and attending Bad Bunny’s concert in Puerto Rico, right now, he’s simply grooving to the beats of Tyler, the Creator’s latest album, Don’t Tap The Glass. But before that, Bron ended up in Monaco for Team AlUla, Championed by LeBron James.

LeBron answered the Mediterranean’s call before Savannah James

Formula One may be sunbathing on break, and Monaco’s racing roar might have quieted, but LeBron James just found a new lane. The waves are louder than engines now, and the sea has summoned the King. With dreams bigger than basketball, he’s diving into Team AlUla at the E1 World Championship. Picture him in silk, bucket hat on, soaking up horsepower and horizon. Akron meets adrenaline with style.

Meanwhile, E1 is throwing champagne into the future. With stars like Will Smith, Nadal, Brady, and Bron backing the splashy venture, this series means serious business. It’s growing faster than gossip at a yacht party—twelve teams, fifteen races, and global stops from Asia to South America. CEO Rodi Basso’s chasing a 500 million euro dream, and the throttle? He’s jamming the throttle forward.

The Mediterranean is clearly the James family’s new playground, and every breeze carries their vibe. From silk shirts in Monaco to seafood dreams in Cannes, they’re soaking in sun, surf, and something bigger. While LeBron courts the future at sea, Savannah James savors the moment onshore. Together, they’re rewriting summer—one wave, one plate, one bold move at a time.