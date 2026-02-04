Savannah James Steals Hearts After LeBron’s Intimate Moment in Nets Game

Even though LeBron James admitted his relationship isn’t perfect, he knows one mantra that can solve any problems. “Just saying happy wife, happy life. That s— real, bro.” Savannah James and the Lakers superstar have been together since they were teenagers. While the majority of Bron’s time is away from home, which his wife has complained about, this time she was courtside.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Naturally, the 22x All-Star didn’t miss the chance to share a moment with his wife during the game. LeBron James was blushing ear-to-ear, and ESPN uploaded that video, “LeBron saw his wife Savannah courtside and gave her a kiss ❤️”. Bron even shared that post on his Instagram story, showcasing to the world how much Savannah means to him.

The game was against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, where the Lakers dominated from the first quarter. The team drained 15 of their 18 shots (83.3%) in the first quarter to take a 45-23 lead. LeBron James also had the game high 25 points as the Purple and Gold comfortably beat the Nets 125-109. Be it a regular season game or games where the stakes are high, Savannah finds herself courtside to support her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Last season in the playoffs, the Lakers lost a first-round series as a top-three seed. But to ease the pain a little, Savannah was standing near the locker room. LeBron James saw her after the disappointment, and the high school sweethearts shared an endearing kiss before a demoralized James walked away with his shoulders slumped.

Let’s take it back to the Olympic final, where the couple spent the entire summer together in France. Naturally, Savannah was courtside for the Gold medal game, which Team USA eventually won. Following the win, LeBron found Savannah in the crowd, celebrating their third Olympic gold medal together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans continue to ship LeBron and Savannah James

The mother of 3 is not afraid to voice her opinion over her husband’s schedule. She wasn’t particularly happy when Bron missed “every single Christmas” as he would be busy with the grueling NBA schedule. But LeBron James listened to the complaint and made an effort with his gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In one of podcasts episode, Savannah James stated, “I can’t. I’m not saying what it was. But I have, and it almost brought me to tears.” Further, she added, “Shout out to my husband. Great gift.” So, fans who have seen them together for so long remember every detail, and one commented, “Love is real.”

This moment also earned LeBron James another nickname, “LeSweetheart 🤣😭”, by a netizen. The reason why Bron looked relaxed and had a few seconds was due to the nature of the opponent. Brooklyn was coming off a 53-point loss in Detroit on Sunday. The Lakers continued their first-quarter beating and eventually took a 69-40 lead at the break.

A fan noticed the funny side of it and wrote, “Cooking the Nets so bad, having a courtside date at the same time! 😭.” The jokes to celebrate the couple continued. One such famous joke that Savannah James shared was when Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers in 2024. A netizen brought back the old joke, “Kissing your teammate’s mother during a game is next level disrespect💀🤣💀 #LeGOAT🐐.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal – Nigeria vs United States – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 07, 2024. US Basketball player LeBron James and his wife Savannah James are seen in the stands. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

They became the ‘power couple’ as Bron continued to gather accolades, while his wife is now making career moves one after another. With Beauty brand Reframe and Let It Break, a platform centered on women’s wellness, Savannah is carving out her own space. A fan wrote, celebrating them, “They are blessed to have one another.😍😍.”

LeBron even acknowledged that seeing Savannah James set ablaze in her entrepreneurial journey has been fulfilling. With his NBA career coming to an end sooner rather than later, his wife is beginning her own as the couple continues to stamp their legacy.