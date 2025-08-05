Savannah James Struggled With Fear and Shame After Private Celebration Details Resurface

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ better half, Savannah James, needs no introduction. We mean, why should she? After all, apart from being a proud mother of three kids, Savannah is also a successful businesswoman. You must’ve heard about her newly launched skincare brand ‘Reframe,’ or about her successful podcast Everybody’s Crazy. It might even make you think that she embraces the spotlight and all the attention that comes with it. However, that’s not even remotely close to the truth.

Despite being in headlines through her fan-favorite podcast and business ventures, Savannah James revealed that she’s struggled with fear and shame of being at the center of things. She talked about how she’s unable to handle all the attention she gets on her birthday. One can only imagine the difficulties she has celebrating herself if she doesn’t even like birthday celebrations.

During the latest episode of Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah James revealed how, despite trying to enjoy her celebration, she failed miserably at her birthday last year.

“This is a conversation that we had last year. And it’s so interesting cause I went into that birthday coming off of our conversations like so happy, so joyful, so receiving. It was amazing. Amazing. I remember, and then it was great. And then somewhere along the line, I started to contract again. Go back into that like state of fear, shame, not being as confident.” James said.

She revealed how she had a conversation about this with her best friend and co-host, April McDaniel, before her special day last year.

Although that deep conversation with her friend did lead to her enjoying her birthday for a little while, it didn’t take long before she started to feel fear and shame. That’s certainly not how one should feel about celebrating themselves, especially when you’re someone who’s worked as hard as Savannah James. However, it goes to show that despite everything she’s achieved in her private and professional life, she’s only human. In fact, this isn’t the first time James has addressed this concerning issue about herself publicly.

Not too long ago, LeBron James’ wife spoke about her having difficulty celebrating her own birthday. Savannah claimed that she’d rather celebrate someone else than celebrate herself. In fact, she even stated that she would not mind being alone on her birthdays. Although how someone wants to spend their special day is a personal choice, being alone, especially on your birthday, doesn’t sound right. Nonetheless, one person she won’t mind spending her birthday with his her daughter, Zhuri, with whom she recently shared a great moment.

Savannah James shares a wholesome moment with her daughter

We are all aware of how much Savannah James loved her three children. Although she might have a tough time celebrating herself, when it comes to celebrating her children, she’s second to none. Her recent interaction with her daughter Zhuri serves a a great example of this. It all started when Savannah James gave her followers a little sneak peek into her daughter’s room after having a long day. She left her fans in awe with the stunning room personally built for Zhuri.

However, the beauty of the room took a backseat when she made a hilarious claim about her daughter’s bedroom through a small clip. In the video that Savannah James posted on her Instagram account, she’s heard saying, “In Zhuri’s room, that she never sleeps in. It’s a beautiful room. That she never slept in. Look at that baby. Oh my goodness. Look at that baby. Ha ha ha.” The Los Angeles Lakers star’s wife told her followers that despite having a beautiful room, her daughter never sleeps in it.

While this alone was enough for everyone to have a great laugh, what made the clip even more hilarious was LeBron James’s daughter’s expressions. Zhuri looked on with an expression of embarrassment on her face as her mother laughed about her habit. It was great seeing the mother-daughter duo have a great time together as they laughed their hearts out about the situation.

Moreover, it’s heartwarming to see Savannah James enjoy her life with her family, as she continues her healing journey in life.