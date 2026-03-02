Savannah James Takes Stand on Daughter Zhuri’s Basketball Career After Viral Moment With LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was joined by his daughter, Zhuri James, ahead of his team’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. This marked the first time she attended an away game of her dad’s other than the All-Star Game. And understandably, it was a special moment for James, which was made even more memorable by his daughter’s skills on the court.

Zhuri went viral before the game as she was spotted dishing out an assist to her father. But even before that, she showcased her handles courtside, which led many to wonder whether she’ll be the next hooper from the James household. However, such ideas were quickly shut down by her father, who jokingly suggested that his wife, Savannah James, was “done with basketball” and wanted no more hoopers in the family.

Now, not even a day after LeBron James’ comment, Savannah has decided to further establish her stance. Mrs. James took to Instagram to send what was perhaps a heartbreaking message to her husband and the fans hoping to see Zhuri James in the WNBA one day.

“Yeah, it’s a no 😜,” Savannah James wrote on her story. “We’ll be over here 🏐✨.”

And why not? James’ daughter has become somewhat of a household name in her age group in Southern California.

The 11-year-old has played in several AAU and regional tournaments and continues to train with setups affiliated with the City Volleyball Club, which has a solid track record of developing collegiate-level volleyball players. And standing at around 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, scouts are already interested in her to represent their program as a middle blocker or opposite hitter.

Now, LeBron and Savannah have basically spent years flying all over the country for AAU tournaments, the kind of schedule that wears everyone out, not just the kids. So yeah, it wouldn’t be shocking if Zhuri doesn’t end up taking the basketball route like her dad or her brothers.

Yet, she’s still super young, so recruiting talk isn’t even close to relevant yet. And while Savannah might prefer volleyball for her, it’s not like they’re forcing anything. LeBron and Savannah have always said their kids can figure out what they want to do. That said, Savannah might still just be tired of the whole basketball lifestyle. As LeBron shared in an Instagram Story last June, she’s been telling him she wants him to retire in the next year or so.

Nonetheless, while the youngest member of the James household carves her own path in the world, for now, she’s enjoying a wholesome trip with her dad.

LeBron James and Zhuri James enjoy some father-daughter time amid the Lakers’ road trip

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ emphatic 129-101 win over their rival, the Golden State Warriors, the Akron native revealed that he got to spend some rare family time with his youngest child before the game.

James said that he and Zhuri visited several tourist attractions in the Bay Area, including trips to the infamous Alcatraz prison as well as the world-renowned Golden Gate Bridge. Following which, the 41-year-old also made a little confession regarding being a girl dad after raising two boys.

USA forward Lebron James (6) greets his daughter Zhuri James after the third quarter against Canada for the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years,” James said of being a girl dad. “I had two boys to begin with, but getting a little girl 11 years ago, man, it’s definitely softened me up. So it’s special to have her. You know, it’s a different type of love.”

“If anybody got girls and boys, it’s a different type of love that you [share],” James further pointed out. “It’s tough love when it comes to my boys. I yell at them and stuff, whatever. They take it. They know how to approach it. It’s different. It’s a little softness with my daughter. So it’s pretty cool.”

Indeed, ever since Zhuri arrived in the James family, the Lakers superstar has mellowed down a bit. It shows during the Purple & Gold’s games and while a lot of it also has to do with his veteran status, being a girl dad has also made him a much calmer man, as he continues to remain focused as the Lakers head to Denver to face the Joker and the Nuggets, with a possibility of Zhuri joining them again as their lucky charm.