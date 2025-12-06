“Saved the Celtics Season”: Surprise 21YO Star Credited For Boston’s Resurgence After Locking UP Austin Reaves

Tonight’s nationally televised matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers was looking like a thriller in the making, but the visiting team was completely blown out. The Celtics ran away with a 126-105 win, as Austin Reaves struggled to carry the team without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, some pointed to one key factor: Celtics forward Jordan Walsh.

Walsh guarded Reaves for the first half and almost completely neutralized his scoring output. Through two quarters, Reaves had logged just 12 points on an abysmal 2-7 shooting, as Walsh hounded the Lakers’ star, picking him up as soon as he crossed half-court, and making sure Reaves worked hard for every point he scored.

Reaves eventually did end up scoring 36, but most of those points came when Walsh was not guarding him. LA as a whole made just 42.9% of their shots tonight.

This game marks the eleventh game that Walsh has played for the Celtics as a starter this season, and the team has excelled with him on the floor. Boston has logged a 9-2 record in his starts, and he has averaged 9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in those games.

Even tonight, Walsh stood out on court. Apart from his stifling defense, Walsh also logged 17 points on an efficient 6-7 shooting, including four threes, along with four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and two blocks. Crucially, though, he logged a game-high +28 plus/minus, showing off his incredible impact on the team during his 26 minutes on the floor.

Now, with a matchup against the division rival Toronto Raptors ahead of the Celtics on Sunday, Walsh is going to be looked on to do even more damage. Only time will tell if his rise continues.

Fans React to the Boston Celtics’ Season-Turning Forward, Jordan Walsh

Celtics twitter erupted in appreciation after Jordan Walsh’s outstanding defensive night against Reaves. Many fans praised the 21-year-old forward for his ability to disrupt LA‘s lone star and completely flip momentum, with one writing, “Had AR in jail.” Viewers were stunned by the change in the Celtics’ on-court performance since he entered the starting lineup.

Imago Oct 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) controls the ball while Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Many pointed out the hunger in the Arkansas product’s play, showcasing effort and physicality, and earning praise from the Boston faithful. “Walsh out here guarding like rent’s due🔒🔥,” one comment read, capturing the excitement around his relentless pressure. The forward is still on his rookie deal, and if his play continues, he’s in for a payday as a key piece for this team.

Believers in Walsh’s development also surfaced, emphasizing that his success wasn’t a surprise to those in the know. One supporter celebrated, “I never sold my stock on him, LETS GO!!!!,” highlighting the belief in the former 38th overall pick. Those following his G-League career would know about his productivity, since he averaged 14.4 points on solid efficiency during his rookie year.

Others also referred to various past examples of key performances. One observer reminded others, “Walsh held Maxey to 1-9 this week, Banchero and Wagner to 3-7 combined. That’s not effort, that’s systematic shutdown.” They highlighted that his breakout isn’t a one-game fluke, but a pattern of success.

There was one overarching sentiment: Jordan Walsh has helped completely turn this team around. “Literally changed the Celtics season, Jordan Walsh is special,” one viewer stated plainly, and honestly, it’s hard to disagree.