“Scared to Death”: Tyrese Haliburton Receives Tough Scrutiny From Thunder Legend Amid Fresh Injury Update

Game 5 was set up to be Tyrese Haliburton’s defining moment — a chance to tilt the Finals in Indiana’s favor. Instead, it turned into a nightmare. From the opening tip, something felt off. Haliburton couldn’t find his rhythm, missed his first four shots, and ended the first quarter without a single point. Then came the dreaded sight: Hali clutching his lower leg and heading to the locker room. The ESPN update soon confirmed what fans feared — his lingering leg injury was very real. Though he returned with a wrap, it was clear he wasn’t himself. Less explosion, less control, and less of the Hali Indiana has leaned on all postseason. By halftime, the Pacers were already staring at a 14-point deficit — and the weight of uncertainty.

Back on the ESPN broadcast, the injury immediately became the night’s biggest story, sparking a fascinating and tense debate among the analysts. It was a perfect snapshot of the different pressures at play in the Finals.

First, former Warriors GM Bob Myers, offered the measured, empathetic perspective of someone who has been inside the locker room. He stressed the seriousness of what looked like a simple injury. “That injury is nothing to mess around with,” Myers explained. “You may sound simple calf tightness, the next thing is a calf strain which is a calf tear… anybody that’s played basketball knows it’s a hard thing to play through.” He finished by voicing concern for the rest of the series, saying, “if he doesn’t come out and have a big second half… you do worry about the next game.”

But then, Kendrick Perkins came in with a much different energy. Big Perk, never one to hold back, shifted the conversation from empathy to accountability. He started with a message to the Pacers management, “Sit him down.” He didn’t want to hear any excuses. “If you’re on the floor you need to produce,” Perkins stated bluntly. “This is the NBA finals this is game five and to be honest before he went down with the calf injury… he looks scared to death out there… he was going east to west instead of north to south.”

And then Stephen A. Smith took it a step further, calling for the Pacers to make a drastic move. “I’m not trying to be mean. I’m just trying to be factual,” Smith said passionately at halftime. “He. Looks. Bad. He was not active. He was not aggressive… I totally agree with Big Perks. Sit him down. Get him ready for Game 6. Because he’s a minus 16 on the floor. He ain’t helping the team!”

