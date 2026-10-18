“Scaring Nobody”: NFL Legend Humbles Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves Star’s NSFW Warning to 29 NBA Teams

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to launch their 2026–27 NBA campaign, franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards raised eyebrows across the league with an aggressive, expletive-laden warning to opposing teams regarding Minnesota’s new look. While it’s wise to take Antman seriously, one NFL legend who considers himself the greatest basketball savant that never was, had to remind him a few other teams are revamped too.

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Coming off a bumpy 49-win season that ended in a second-round playoff exit against the San Antonio Spurs, Ant emphasized that the Timberwolves intend to impose an uncompromising physical edge this year.

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“We gon’ foul the s— out you,” Edwards declared during his unfiltered 2nd annual Believe That Awards live stream. “It’s a bunch of bulls— this year.”

However, former NFL All-Pro receiver and Nightcap podcast co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was quick to temper the buzz surrounding the young superstar’s profanity-laced threat to the rest of the NBA. Discussing Edwards’ remarks alongside NBA veteran Joe “Iso Joe” Johnson and co-host Shannon Sharpe, Ocho praised Minnesota’s talent but dismissed the idea that the team strikes fear into elite contenders.

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“Hey, that little soliloquy he gave. I mean, it was fine and dandy. You know, they could be on the BS or whatever they talking about. I know they exciting. They’ll be fun to watch, but they ain’t scary. They going to be entertaining. You know, it’s going to be worth the money. You know, outside of that, I mean, they ain’t they ain’t really scaring nobody. And you know, who, hey, you know who they play first, huh, Joe?”

Ochocinco pointed directly to Minnesota’s upcoming season opener against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center as an immediate reality check for Ant’s squad.

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“They coming on down here to South Beach,” Ocho added. “And we talking about they talking about they ain’t with the BS. Well, you going to get you, they going to get to meet that BS at the Kaseya Center, boy, on the 21st or the 23rd…”

When Iso Joe wanted to give the Wolves the benefit of the doubt, suggesting Minnesota could “put on a mean demonstration in South Beach,” Ocho had to remind his co-host that the Miami Heat is a revamped roster with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson joining Bam Adebayo.

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“The only demonstration, man, n—- please, don’t play at me. The Heat finna do what we do, huh? We got Bam, boy. We got Giannis.”

While Shannon Sharpe was thoroughly amused, Ocho maintained that Minnesota’s bravado will be tested against seasoned, physical defenses. Still, Ocho acknowledged Edwards’ magnetic personality and personal growth, noting that the 25-year-old guard remains “authentically himself” despite the structured pressures of NBA stardom, and praised swingman Jaden McDaniels for improving “tremendously offensively.”

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He, however, maintains that as someone who considers his hoops knowledge to be as top-tier as his professional football background, he will be critical of Ant unless he backs that talk.

Ant showed that trademark authenticity in a preseason interview too when he doubled down on his ruthless mindset, insisting that he relies purely on competitive drive rather than anticipation.

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“I don’t really have hope. I just got will. I’m just all will. It’s like, ‘I don’t think he’s better than me. I don’t think that they can beat me and my team.’ It’s just that simple,” he told AP Sports. “Whoever we line up against, you just not going to sit here and tell me that their team is going to beat our team. It’s that simple, I don’t hope. I don’t wish for nothing. It’s straight will and determination. And we’re going to show it every night.”

The online banter highlights a critical crossroads for the Timberwolves. Minnesota reshaped its core in the offseason by acquiring elite playmaker LaMelo Ball and forward Jonathan Kuminga, while parting ways with Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

The moves address the team’s lingering playmaking deficiencies that plagued them against the San Antonio Spurs, pairing Ball’s elite court vision with Edwards’ scoring prowess after he finished third in the league in scoring last season, behind Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

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However, trading frontcourt depth leaves Minnesota reliant on center Rudy Gobert and young forward Joan Beringer to avoid interior fatigue. With two Western Conference Finals appearances over the past three seasons, Minnesota possesses the talent to challenge the top tier of the conference, but as Ochocinco made clear, Edwards and the Timberwolves must back up their offseason talk with results on the court when the regular season tips off.