Scary Moment at 2026 Dunk Contest Sparks Frenzy as Keshad Johnson Fails to Rescue the Show

What was supposed to be a revival effort for the NBA’s most storied All-Star event quickly turned into a night of concern at the Intuit Dome. The 2026 Slam Dunk Contest featured newcomers, including Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, and Jase Richardson. However, before Keshad Johnson took the title home, a badly botched attempt by Richardson in the second round left the arena in shock and the internet questioning whether this contest was really worth it.

Jase, looking to follow in the footsteps of his father, two-time Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson, suffered a brutal fall. He caught the short pass, tried to force it anyway, and landed squarely on his back and head. That fall even terrified Slam Dunk icon and tonight’s announcer, Vince Carter.

While the rookie eventually stood up by himself, the incident sucked the remaining energy out of a competition that was already struggling to find its rhythm.

Johnson, on the sidelines, who was supposed to go next, was visibly shaken with worry. However, he gathered himself and took his turn. While Spurs rookie Carter Bryant entered today as the favorite to win, the Miami forward caused the upset.

Bryant had 50s across the board but failed his final attempt. It left the contest open for Johnson. With a between-the-legs reverse slam that scored a 49.6, he was ultimately crowned the champion. But his victory felt more like a default setting than a legendary takeover.

Even as Johnson celebrated, the online discourse shifted away from his dunks toward the contest itself, which has seen its star power dwindle significantly.

Desperate fans erupt over a sad NBA Dunk Contest, one urges a Bronny James invitation

The 2026 Slam Dunk Contest continued its recent pattern of lacking acrobatic displays. Fans are a little unimpressed by Keshad Johnson’s win after the bar that three-time champ Mac McClung had set. But the blame for the Slam Dunk’s downfall isn’t being placed solely on the participants.

Jase Richardson’s fall prompted many to vent that the product had become more dangerous than entertaining.

“Yep.. it’s time to officially lay the dunk contest to rest 🤦🏾‍♂️,” one weary spectator wrote following Richardson’s harrowing fall.

The good news is, he’s not hurt badly. Richardson was on Instagram immediately to assure fans that his arm got caught on the backboard, which caused his fall. Though he avoided the worst, fans questioned the pressure the league is putting on the youngsters to restore the Slam Dunk glory.

“As if the dunk contest wasn’t embarrassing enough with literal jabronis participating, but now they’re concussing themselves,” remarked one viewer.

Ironically, this very danger has deterred elite players from the event. The quality, though, was still questionable. Jaxson Hayes didn’t bring any flair like his actual in-game dunks. His timing was off during the first attempt, resulting in a score of 44.6, the lowest. While he went first in the second round, between the legs, it still wasn’t exciting enough. Even the “successes” of the night were met with skepticism, with a viral post lamenting the drop in quality.

“Congrats to Keshad Johnson but wow this dunk contest sucked,” another fan wrote.

“I’ve seen better dunks for high school dunk contest,” a comment read.

As the night progressed, fans began pitching their own solutions to “save” the dying brand. Frustrated by the lack of star power from the likes of Hayes, one user suggested that the league missed a massive opportunity by not inviting more recognizable young names.

“I’m not even joking, bronny would’ve 100% been a better pick for the dunk contest,” a fan wrote.

But that’s a stretch, considering Bronny’s dad himself has a long history of turning down the Dunk Contest. The father-son duo was reportedly invited to participate in last year’s skills challenge but declined. Bronny also declined to take part in the Rising Stars Game last season.

Other fans took a more radical approach to the rules, hoping to inject actual stakes into the proceedings.

“I have an idea to fix the Dunk Contest. Put a defender out there and make it a 1-on-1 attempt to dunk on somebody! 💪,” an observer wrote.

While that specific change remains a pipe dream, the reality is that the event is at a crossroads in 2026.

As one individual noted, “If anything, at least the relative-unknown Keshad Johnson got some nice face time in the spotlight from All-Star Saturday night.”

But for most, that spotlight on this year’s contest was much too dim.