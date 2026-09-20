Scottie Barnes and Raptors HC Address Kawhi Leonard Trade

What should have been an official trade in June turned out to be a long investigation. Since the NBA’s investigation on the Clippers’ salary circumvention is over, Kawhi Leonard’s move to Toronto is official. After a long wait, even the Raptors are ready to embrace the franchise icon.

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“I’m excited to learn from him,” Scottie Barnes said at a gala appearance that honored franchise legend Kyle Lowry. “I’ve been watching him for a while. Just to be able to learn from him, pick his mind on things, and pick his brain, I think that’s going to take me a long way as well as a player.”

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This fits his July interview where he hyped the return of Kawhi Leonard. Barnes even said that the new-looking Raptors look “very dangerous.” He trusted all his teammates to do the job on both ends of the floor.



“We know what Kawhi can do out there. Be able to score the ball, guard the ball, steal, and be active. It’s going to fit right in.”

Toronto is already putting the two stars side by side, quite literally. Kawhi Leonard revealed that his locker is next to Scottie Barnes’ as he settles back in with the Raptors. The pairing also carries plenty of meaning beyond the locker room.

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Seven years ago, Barnes named Leonard as the NBA player he wanted to play alongside. Now, he gets that chance, with Leonard making it clear that he’s in Toronto to help Barnes rather than take over.

“Like I said, I’m not here to take over anything,” Leonard said. “I want to, you know, help your vision. Help Scottie [Barnes], whatever. I just want to win. If it’s Scottie team, it’s his team. I’ll just go when I can just do whatever it takes to help guys need. You know, I’m not really championship chasing trying to find the best team I could win.”

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This dynamic could unlock new levels for the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard gives Toronto a proven shot creator who can carry the scoring load, while Barnes brings playmaking, versatility, and a strong feel for the game. And even the head coach is excited for the return of the two-time NBA champion.

“I’m super excited,” said Darko Rajakovic. “He’s one of the best players in his generation, one of the best guys in his generation. Winning championship two times and here with the Toronto Raptors. He’s on the path to have a Hall of Fame career, and we’re really happy to have him back home.”

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Leonard is coming off the best regular season of his career, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 games in 2025-26. Now, he returns to a Raptors team that came within one win of reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals, giving Toronto another proven star to pair with Barnes and an offense that already has plenty of versatility.

Barnes also had a strong 2025-26 campaign, averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 80 games. He earned his second All-Star selection and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team, the first All-Defensive honor of his career.

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Even Immanuel Quickley is eagerly waiting to share the court with Kawhi Leonard.



“Can’t wait. He’s been with us but not really with us so it’s been kind of hard. Now that it’s fully furnished and fully done, I think it’ll be great just having somebody like that.”

Toronto gave up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and second-round picks in 2030 and 2033 to bring Kawhi Leonard back.

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The trade took months to finally come together, but that long wait has done little to cool the enthusiasm around his return. Fans, head coach and teammates remain excited as the two-time NBA champion returns home after the salary cap scandal.