Seattle Mayor Breaks Silence on NBA Expansion Amid Washington Governor’s Push to Bring Back SuperSonics

It’s now more real than before. Adam Silver and the NBA are keen on expanding the league to 32 teams from the 2028-29 campaign. No city is making any pitch. Both spots have been captured by Las Vegas and Seattle. With Sin City, this would be the first time it becomes home to an NBA team. But Seattle understands, and has been craving the return of the Sonics since losing them in 2006.

That first happened since owners couldn’t secure public funding to redevelop the KeyArena. Those sentiments have changed. The city wants to feel its passion awaken once again. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson forwarded her and the city’s wish to have an NBA franchise for the city once again.

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“Seattle is ready to welcome the Sonics home. We never stopped being a basketball city, and the fans have never given up. You see it in our parks, in our schools, in packed gyms in every neighborhood, and in our Seattle Storm championships. We built a world-class arena. We have a strong economy and a dedicated workforce. We are prepared, we are united, and we are ready for the next chapter of our Sonics,” Wilson said.

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This is, of course, more than just business for Seattle, unlike Las Vegas. The city always felt their team was taken away from them when the Sonics became the OKC in 2006. The government couldn’t fund a new stadium due to its prior investment in major sports. But they now have the Climate Pledge Arena, which operates as the Seattle Storm’s home.

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Any prospective owner doesn’t have to worry about the hassle of finding a state-of-the-art arena. Seattle has prepared in anticipation of the NBA opening their doors to them once again. It’s clear they won’t stop at anything to make it happen.

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Washington governor adds fuel to Seattle’s dream

It’s not only Katie Wilson who is manifesting the NBA’s return to Seattle. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also appears to be just as determined to see the rebirth of the Seattle SuperSonics. And he’s been speaking directly to the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver.

According to KOMO News’ Chris Daniels, Ferguson and Silver shared a “productive” Zoom call to discuss the latest expansion ideas. The Washington governor sees the SuperSonics’ return as a “top priority”. It’s a sign of the times changing. The city can’t live without basketball, and can now sense the magic returning once again.

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They are the only other city aside from Las Vegas currently being considered. But before getting confident, the league will review its voting process. Notably, the majority owners have to agree to an expansion first. Only then can Adam Silver move ahead with the plans. And with the team ownership business experiencing a boom, it’s likely that the voting will go in Seattle’s favor.

That could mark a pivotal moment for the city. From Gary Payton to Kevin Durant, the SuperSonics produced some of the all-time NBA greats. Although they’ll be rejoining, such history doesn’t just fade. The city is hooked on its love for basketball. They can’t wait to have a team to call their own again.